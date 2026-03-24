RBSE 10th Result: Rajasthan Board to Announce 10th Class Results Today

Rajasthan Board Class 10 result will be released today at 1 PM (Patrika file photo).
Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is set to end the wait for Class 10 students today. The board will announce the results of the secondary examination today. Approximately 10.68 lakh students appeared for the examination this year, and they will now be able to check their results on the official website.
According to information, Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results through a press conference at the board office in Ajmer today at 1 PM. Notably, along with the Class 10 results, the results for Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations will also be released today. Students should keep their Roll Number and date of birth ready.
The Rajasthan Board is set to break its own previous record this year. Typically, the Class 10 results are released in May or June, but this year the results are being declared in March itself.
In just 20 days, 30,915 examiners completed the evaluation of approximately 64 lakh answer sheets. As per the state government's directives, the new academic session is scheduled to begin on April 1, prompting the board to work on a war footing to prepare the results ahead of schedule.
The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 result will be released today, Tuesday, at 1 PM. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results on the board's website. For the first time in the board's history, the Class 10 results are being released just 23 days after the conclusion of the examinations.
Furthermore, the results for Class 5 and Class 8 will also be released from the board office along with the Class 10 examination results. Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Shakti Singh Rathore stated that 10.68 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 examination.
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