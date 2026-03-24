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Ajmer

RBSE 10th Result: Rajasthan Board to Announce 10th Class Results Today

RBSE 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, will release the Class 10th results today, March 24, 2026. The wait for approximately 10.68 lakh students will end at 1 PM. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results through a press conference.

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Ajmer

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Patrika Desk

Mar 24, 2026

RBSE 10th Result 2026 Declared at 1 PM Today Madan Dilawar to Announce Class 5 and 8 Results Likely Alongside

Rajasthan Board Class 10 result will be released today at 1 PM (Patrika file photo).

Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE), Ajmer, is set to end the wait for Class 10 students today. The board will announce the results of the secondary examination today. Approximately 10.68 lakh students appeared for the examination this year, and they will now be able to check their results on the official website.

According to information, Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results through a press conference at the board office in Ajmer today at 1 PM. Notably, along with the Class 10 results, the results for Class 5 and Class 8 board examinations will also be released today. Students should keep their Roll Number and date of birth ready.

Board Sets New Record

The Rajasthan Board is set to break its own previous record this year. Typically, the Class 10 results are released in May or June, but this year the results are being declared in March itself.

In just 20 days, 30,915 examiners completed the evaluation of approximately 64 lakh answer sheets. As per the state government's directives, the new academic session is scheduled to begin on April 1, prompting the board to work on a war footing to prepare the results ahead of schedule.

Easy Steps to Check Your Result

  • First, visit the official websites: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link for “Main Examination Results 2026”.
  • Now, select the option for “RBSE Secondary (10th) Result 2026”.
  • Enter your Roll Number and the requested information.
  • Upon clicking the 'Submit' button, your result will appear on the screen.
  • Be sure to take a printout or screenshot of your result for future reference.

Ensure These Details Are Checked on Your Marksheet

  • Student's Name and Roll Number
  • Parents' Names
  • Date of Birth (DOB)
  • Subject-wise Theory and Practical Marks
  • Overall Percentage and Grade
  • Pass/Fail Status

Rajasthan Board Class 10 Examination 2026 at a Glance

  • Total Examinees: 10,68,078
  • Examination Centres: 6,193
  • Total Answer Sheets: 64,08,468
  • Examiners: 30,915
  • Average Daily Evaluation: 3,20,423 copies

Board of Secondary Education to Release Class 5, 8, and 10 Results Today

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education's Class 10 result will be released today, Tuesday, at 1 PM. Education Minister Madan Dilawar will announce the results on the board's website. For the first time in the board's history, the Class 10 results are being released just 23 days after the conclusion of the examinations.

Furthermore, the results for Class 5 and Class 8 will also be released from the board office along with the Class 10 examination results. Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Shakti Singh Rathore stated that 10.68 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 examination.

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Updated on:

24 Mar 2026 10:11 am

Published on:

24 Mar 2026 10:09 am

News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / RBSE 10th Result: Rajasthan Board to Announce 10th Class Results Today

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