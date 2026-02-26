26 February 2026,

Thursday

Ajmer

PM Modi's Ajmer Rally: Big Security Plan in Place, 5 IPS Officers Assigned Responsibility

PM Modi Ajmer Rally: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting to be held at Kayad Vishram Sthali on February 28, the Police Headquarters has intensified security preparations.

less than 1 minute read

Ajmer

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 26, 2026

pm modi

PM Narendra Modi. ANI file photo

Ajmer: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting to be held at Kayad Vishram Sthali on February 28, the Police Headquarters has expedited security preparations. Extensive arrangements are being made at every level, from the programme venue to parking arrangements and traffic management during the rally. Five senior IPS officers have been assigned separate responsibilities, while approximately 2,000 police personnel will be deployed.

The Police Headquarters has deployed DIG (Cyber Crime) Vikas Sharma, Baran SP Abhishek Andaasu, Beawar SP Ratan Singh, Tonk SP Rajesh Meena, and Nagaur SP Mridul Kachhawa for security arrangements related to the Prime Minister's programme. Vikas Sharma and Abhishek Andaasu have previously served as trainees in Ajmer. All these officers have been given the responsibility of security, parking management, and law and order. All IPS officers will report to the IG Ajmer Range by February 26.

Tight Security Arrangements at the Rally Venue

In view of the Prime Minister's rally, police forces have been deployed from different ranges and districts. Additional Superintendent of Police and Deputy SP level officers have also been assigned responsibilities to handle any untoward incident during the programme. Along with a large number of police officers, 5 companies of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary have also been deployed for security duty. They will be stationed for crowd control and in sensitive areas.

This is How the Security Arrangement Will Be

5 IPS Officers – Security, Parking & Law and Order
More than 2000 Police Personnel – Deployed at the rally venue
5 RAC Companies – Crowd control & sensitive duties
ASP-DySP – Deployed for supervision & coordination

Published on:

26 Feb 2026 03:22 pm

News / Rajasthan / Ajmer / PM Modi's Ajmer Rally: Big Security Plan in Place, 5 IPS Officers Assigned Responsibility

