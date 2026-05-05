KSRTC Bus Engulfed in Flames in Haveri; 17 Passengers Narrowly Escape

The bus was reduced to ashes
HAVERI: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was reduced to ashes after catching fire on the Karnataka highway near Devarudda village in Ranebennur taluk. A major tragedy was averted thanks to the driver's alertness, ensuring the safety of all 17 passengers on board.
According to reports, the bus was en route from Bengaluru to Gadag when the fire broke out suddenly while the vehicle was in motion. The blaze spread with such intensity that the bus was completely gutted within a short duration. While the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined, preliminary assessments suggest a technical fault or a short circuit.
The driver, identified as Pakkirappa, noticed smoke and flames emanating from the vehicle and immediately brought it to a halt. He acted swiftly to evacuate all passengers. His vigilance and prompt action are credited with saving the lives of the 17 travellers and preventing a significant disaster.
Upon receiving information about the incident, Ranebennur rural police arrived at the scene to commence an investigation. A case has been registered, and further inquiries into the cause of the fire are currently underway.