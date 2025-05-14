Rajeshwar Bhagwan Temple in Hosapete to Hold Three-Day Consecration Festival

On the first day of the festival, 29 May, Ganapati Pujan, Mandap Pravesh, the establishment of the Peeth (seat) of all Yajshala Devas, Agni Sthapana, Griha Shanti Havan, and other religious events will be held. On the second day, 30 May, there will be several events including the established Devpeeth Pujan, Gurudev Pujan and Havan, night discourses (Pravachan), and a Bhajan Sandhya.

On the third day, 31 May, at 11 am, Pran-Pratishtha will take place during the Abhijit Muhurta. On the same day, the festival will conclude with the honouring and respect (Adar-Satkar) of saints and ascetics (Sant-Mahants) and Bhet Puja. The main priest (Mukhya Acharya) for the entire Pran-Pratishtha Mahotsav will be Pandit Manohar Bhikalal Dave Shastri. Artists from Rajeshwar Musical Group, Sanchore will perform in the Bhajan Sandhya.

Several Saints and Holy Men, including Dayaram Maharaj, will attend

The festival will be graced by the presence of Dayaram Maharaj, the Gadipati of Shikarpura Pawan Tirth Dham; Sadhvi Bhagwati Bai, the Peethadhiswar of Rajeshwar Bhagwan Annapurna Anjani Mata Dham Peeth, Chenda; Asha Bharti Maharaj of Gol Math; Ganganath Maharaj of Sire Mandir; Tulcharam Maharaj of Brahmadham Asota; Ranchhod Bharti Maharaj of Leta Math; Lehri Bharti Maharaj of Rewathan Akhada, Sirohi; Prem Bharti Maharaj of Gajipura Math; Umakant Giri Maharaj of Khandap Math; Nritya Gopal Guru Maharaj of Gadh Siwana; Mahant Nagaraj Maharaj of Parodia Pyaau, and other saints and holy men.

The ceremony will also be graced by Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidyadhar Bharati Swami, Hampi Math; Jagatguru Kotur Basvalling Mahaswami, Kotur Swami Math, Hospet; Jagatguru Siddhaling Rajadeshi Kendra Shivcharaya Mahaswami, Ujjaini Math; Abhinav Gaon Siddheshwar Mahaswami, Gavimath Koppal; Nirmal Nath Maharaj, Kazari Math, Mangaluru; Shivprakash Swami, Hiremath Shreekshetra Kotur Math; Vidyadas Maharaj, Peethadish Hanuman Janmasthali Kishkinda; Brahmanand Maharaj, Adishakti Durga Devi Bali Kila Anegondi; Ram Rishi Maharaj, Falari Baba Madhuban; and Mangalnath Maharaj, Loki Math.

Many Public Representatives will Participate

Gujarat Assembly Speaker Shankar Bhai Chaudhary, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan’s Parliamentary Affairs and Law Minister Jogaram Patel, Jalore-Sirohi MP Lumbaram Chaudhary, President of Akhil Bharatiya Anjana Samaj Mahasabha Jogaram Anjana, Sanchor MLA Jivaraj, Pachpadra MLA Arun Chaudhary, former minister Udaylal Anjana, former MP Devjibhai Patel, former Gujarat minister Parbatbhai Chaudhary, former Bhinmal MLA Puraram Chaudhary, and many other public representatives will participate as special guests.

Along with them, Vijayanagar Rajmata Anegondi Chandrakant Raya, Vijayanagar MLA H.R. Gaviyappa, Ballari MP E. Tukaram, and former Karnataka minister B.S. Anandsingh will also participate as special guests. Vijayanagar Collector S.A. Divakar, Vijayanagar District Superintendent of Police Haribabu B.L., Assistant Commissioner Vivekananda, Hospet Tahsildar Shruti, Hospet Nagar Parishad Commissioner Manohar, Hospet Nagar Sabha President N. Rupesh Kumar, Hospet Kurubaru Samaj President Ayalitimmapa, former HUDA Chairman Malpanagudi Hospet Siddangauda, and Hospet councilor V. Kankama will also be distinguished guests at the ceremony.

Community Members Engaged in Preparations

Jodharam Tautia Burd, President of Anjana (Patel) Samaj Seva Trust, Hospet; Vishnaram Silona Asota, Vice President; Devaram Solanki Khakhrai, former Vice President; Vagtaram Kaundli Bamsi, Treasurer; Ganeshram Than Siali, Vice Treasurer; Bhimaram Tark Chali, Secretary; Rajaram Tark Narsana, Joint Secretary; along with members Nimbaram Than Chiyali, Valaram Solanki Rakhi, Kevalram Kag Ranideshipura, Lakharam Od Ruchiyar, Hiraram Solanki Odwara, Akharam Kaundli Kalyanpur, Rajaram Tark Bhalron Ka Bada, Madanram ID Karmawas, Ratram Od Narsana, Nanjiraam Katarotia Kilota, Ruparam ID Karmawas, Ranaram Kaundli Karmawas, Khangraram Harni Chali, Bhakaram Tark Chali, Ranchhodraam Dangi Ranideshipura, Jagdish Tark Chali, Ramlal Tark Bhalron Ka Bada, Hemaram Bag Akrad, Shyam Vagda Medha, Lalaram Tark Narsana, Lumbaram Tark Parlu, Bhaira Ram Tautia Hospet, Jhutharam Karad Hospet, and others are engaged in the preparations.