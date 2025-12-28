28 December 2025,

Sunday

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Tarot Horoscope, December 29th for All Zodiac Signs

Read the complete horoscope from Aries to Pisces here.

3 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 28, 2025

Today's horoscope (Image: Patrika)

December 29, 2025, Monday, is the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Paush Maas. Today, the Moon is transiting from Pisces to Aries, which will bring significant changes in the lives of many zodiac signs. According to Tarot cards, today has brought financial prosperity and new energy for some zodiac signs, while some need to leave past matters behind and move forward. Let's know in detail from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what the cards are indicating for your zodiac sign today.

Aries Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot cards, Aries natives may face trouble due to some old matters today. Try to forget past events and move forward, otherwise, you will only trouble yourself. However, your financial situation will be good today, which will bring some satisfaction to your mind. You might spend on family.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Taurus natives will be full of confidence today. You will be able to express your views well in front of others today. There are chances of a short journey for you today. The day will be special for those working online. You will be successful in completing paperwork, i.e., document-based work. A conversation with an old friend can open new avenues in your career.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Gemini natives may consider buying property today. Also, your focus will be on wealth accumulation today. There might be a dispute regarding ancestral property. Talk peacefully instead of arguing; the problem will be resolved.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives can earn money through their sweet talk today. Your good behaviour will attract people. Also, you will spend on some essential items today. But do not shop excessively out of emotion, or you might regret it later.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Leo natives will plan their finances today. They will focus on essential expenses and long-term investments. However, you might feel distant from loved ones on this holiday. Not only this, but the income of businessmen of this zodiac sign will be good, but expenses will also be high.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives might be in a complete holiday mood today. You might also attend a party today. You will be the life of the parties and make people laugh with your words. Social connections will strengthen. Such meetings will also be beneficial for work.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Libra natives may have to work even on a holiday today. Businessmen will purchase essential goods. Conversations with experienced people will bring new ideas. The financial situation will strengthen. The time is good for financial matters.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

According to Tarot cards, Scorpio natives will want to celebrate today, meaning you will fully enjoy your holiday today. You will try to learn something new. Respect elders. Hard work will pay off. You will learn something that will make your work easier. There are also indications of financial gain.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Sagittarius natives will complete their tasks seriously today. Hard work and future plans will provide relief from difficulties. Also, you will be successful in repaying old debts today. Keep financial matters a bit secret.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn natives should avoid speaking too much. However, you might have a dispute with your spouse over something today. The day will be good for businessmen. But avoid getting into arguments with customers. You would prefer to rest a bit on a holiday.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Aquarius natives will focus on their health today. Yoga and exercise will be beneficial for you today. Those who rent out property may have good income. Also, employed individuals of this zodiac sign today...

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Pisces natives will be interested in artistic work today. Also, you will find joy in creating new products today. You will spend a very good time with friends today. However, you may have to spend on some essential items today.

Published on:

28 Dec 2025 05:17 pm

English News / Astrology and Spirituality / Today’s Tarot Horoscope, December 29th for All Zodiac Signs

