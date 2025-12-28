Today’s Tarot Horoscope, December 29th for All Zodiac Signs

December 29, 2025, Monday, is the Navami Tithi of the Krishna Paksha of Paush Maas. Today, the Moon is transiting from Pisces to Aries, which will bring significant changes in the lives of many zodiac signs. According to Tarot cards, today has brought financial prosperity and new energy for some zodiac signs, while some need to leave past matters behind and move forward. Let's know in detail from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma what the cards are indicating for your zodiac sign today.