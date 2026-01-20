20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Horoscope

Today’s Tarot Reading, January 21st for Aries to Pisces

Ready Today's horoscope for all zodiac signs from Aries to Pisces.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Today's Horoscope (Image: Patrika)

The Tarot horoscope for January 21, 2026, prepared through deep calculation of Tarot cards, will give a new direction to your daily life. Be cautious of family unrest in Aries, while Libra and Scorpio will be favoured by luck. Learn accurate predictions for love, career, finance, and health for all 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, Pisces - from Tarot Card Reader and Astrologer Nitika Sharma. Take advantage of today's yogas and overcome challenges.

Aries Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that today will be a bit challenging for Aries natives. Today, family unrest may increase due to your negligence or mistake. Also, you will be very busy with financial matters today.

Taurus Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Taurus natives will express themselves better in front of others today. As a result, your image in society will shine even brighter today. However, you may have a property-related dispute today, which could cause you mental distress.

Gemini Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Gemini natives may get into a legal dispute over a trivial matter today. However, you will handle your paperwork and daily tasks more efficiently today. There are indications of travel.

Cancer Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Cancer natives may be lost in lofty thoughts these days. Some imaginations may disturb your mind today. Start new projects and do not hesitate to seek help from others.

Leo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot cards indicate that Leo natives may face many obstacles at this time. However, your married life will be better than usual today. You will receive assistance in obtaining new employment for now.

Virgo Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Virgo natives should focus on planning new tasks during this period. Due to favourable planetary positions, the percentage of success will be good in proportion to the struggle.

Libra Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Libra natives will be fully favoured by luck today. Natives of this sign will receive support from influential people. Also, you will continuously strive to enhance your social prestige today. You will have peace of mind today.

Scorpio Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the day will prove beneficial for Scorpio natives. You may gain profit from financial transactions and new investments today. Changes will also be seen in the field of livelihood. You will benefit in government-related work.

Sagittarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Sagittarius natives can complete many stalled tasks through time management today. Therefore, you need to pay attention to this. On the other hand, mental stress will arise due to uncertainty today.

Capricorn Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that Capricorn natives may face opposition along with cooperation and participation. You will face extreme competition in business.

Aquarius Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations indicate that Aquarius natives will be appreciated for their hard work today. However, enemies may harbour more jealousy towards you today. Also, despite all efforts, the financial situation will not be in your favour today.

Pisces Tarot Horoscope

Tarot card calculations suggest that the path to success will open up for Pisces natives for now. You will benefit from new relationships. Also, your work skills will emerge in front of people today. You will receive the desired support at both home and workplace today.

Share the news:

Related Topics

dailyhoroscope

Rashifal 2026

tarot card rashifal

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 05:56 pm

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Horoscope / Today’s Tarot Reading, January 21st for Aries to Pisces

Big News

View All

Horoscope

Astrology and Spirituality

Trending

Today’s Tarot Horoscope January 19, 2026 for Aries to Pisces

Horoscope

Weekly Horoscope 18 To 24 January 2026 for Libra to Pisces

Astrology and Spirituality

Weekly Horoscope (January 18 to January 24, 2026) for Aries to Virgo

Astrology and Spirituality

Today’s Horoscope January 18 from Aries to Pisces

Horoscope

Today’s Horoscope January 13, 2026, for All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.