Weekly Horoscope (January 18 to January 24, 2026) for Aries to Virgo

This week of January will see the celebration of important festivals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. Along with this, a conjunction of many planets is also forming on the day of Mauni Amavasya. The movement of these planets is going to be very beneficial for some zodiac signs. Through the weekly horoscope, we can know about our upcoming week. We can find out about career, love life, and health from the weekly horoscope. In such a situation, let's know how the coming week will be for those from Aries to Virgo.
This week is bringing auspiciousness and good fortune for the natives of Aries. This week you will get the full fruits of your hard work. From the beginning of the week, your plans will start to materialise. During this time, despite minor difficulties, things will be in your favour. Both seniors and juniors at the workplace will be benevolent towards you.
In the first half of the week
You will meet an influential person. With their help, opportunities will arise to connect with profitable future plans and gain respect. If you are associated with business, you may have to bring about radical changes in your work this week. The special thing is that these changes will bring you positive results. If there has been any obstacle in your work for a long time, you will breathe a sigh of relief as it will be removed by the end of this week. From the perspective of relationships, this week will be in your favour. If there was any disagreement or misunderstanding with a loved one regarding something, it will be resolved this week.
In the second half of the week
You will get opportunities to spend happy moments with loved ones. Your love life will remain excellent. Health will be normal.
Remedy: Recite Rudrashtakam.
This week is going to be expensive for the natives of Taurus. At the beginning of the week, some big expenses may suddenly fall upon you. Your mind may be a little more worried about your child's future this week. Due to your rapidly growing ambition this week, your needs will also increase. You may spend a large sum of money on some things this week.
In the second half of the week
You may have to undertake a long or short distance journey suddenly for career-business. Take special care of your belongings and health during the journey. You may often find yourself in a dilemma while making decisions. Due to not being able to make decisions at the right time, there is a possibility of losing good opportunities. Salaried individuals will need to complete their work responsibly and on time during this period. To maintain better relationships, you should value people's feelings. Give proper respect not only to elders but also to those younger than you. Proceed with caution in love affairs, otherwise, you may face unnecessary troubles.
Remedy: Recite Bajrang Baan.
This week brings new opportunities for the natives of Gemini. If you try to complete your work better and on time, you are likely to achieve more success and profit than expected. From the perspective of career-business, this week will be extremely auspicious for you.
In the first half of the week
Your daily income will increase and your business will appear to be progressing rapidly. Plans for business expansion will start to take shape. Those working with foreign connections are likely to benefit significantly this week. If you are a salaried employee, there are full chances of an increase in your stature and position. People at the workplace will acknowledge your work. If you are involved in social service or politics, your influence will increase this week.
Married Life
This week, your closeness with people associated with power and government will increase, and you will be successful in benefiting from their help. The entire week will prove to be favourable for love affairs. Love relationships will deepen. Married life will remain happy.
Remedy: Feed the first roti made in the kitchen to a cow daily.
Natives of Cancer should avoid negligence in any of their work this week. Drive vehicles carefully this week and do not make any big decisions in haste. From a business perspective, this week brings both profit and loss. This means that although there will be profit in business this week, expenses will also be high in comparison.
In the middle of the week
You may have to spend money on unnecessary things, whether you want to or not. The minds of students may wander away from studies this week. If you have taken a loan or borrowed for any work, you may face some difficulty in repaying it. If you are in a partnership business, do not be negligent in any way while transacting money or dealing with paperwork in the latter half of the week.
Personal Life
This week, working women may face some difficulties in balancing their professional and personal lives. Natives of Cancer should avoid speaking more than necessary to maintain better relationships this week. Silence will prove more beneficial for your love and married relationships this week, while speaking too much can spoil even a good situation.
Remedy: Recite Shiv Mahimna Stotram.
The beginning of the week may be a bit hectic for the natives of Leo. During this time, you may have to put in extra effort and hard work for career-business. During this period, you will get assurance of financial gain in business, but it will only be received at the end of the week. If you are planning to start a new business, your friends and loved ones will prove very helpful in removing the obstacles coming in its way.
In the middle of the week
Exercise extreme caution while transacting money. Lend money to anyone only after careful consideration, otherwise, there may be difficulties in its return. For salaried individuals, the latter half of the week will be more favourable compared to the first half. During this time, your seniors will appreciate your hard work and honesty. During this time, even those from whom you least expect will come forward to support you.
Love Affairs
There may be some misunderstanding in love affairs. To resolve misunderstandings, resort to dialogue rather than arguments. Special support may be received from the in-laws' side.
Remedy: Recite Aditya Hriday Stotram three times.
This week brings auspiciousness and good fortune for the natives of Virgo. This week your luck will shine. You will be seen asserting your dominance both at home and outside, and the special thing is that people will fully obey your words.
From a business perspective
Salaried individuals may win the hearts of their seniors by taking a big initiative at the workplace this week. By completing work quickly and on time, you will gain influence in the office, but you will also become a thorn in the side of some people. In such a situation, do not leave your work to others at all and be wary of opponents. From a business perspective, this week will be completely favourable for you.
In the second half of the week
Your financial gains will increase this week. In the latter half of the week, you may achieve a big victory in court-related matters. Chances of acquiring ancestral property are likely this week. From a relationship perspective, this week is completely auspicious for you. Your parents' blessings will shower upon you. Your relationship with your siblings will remain sweet. Love affairs may turn into marriage. Married life will remain happy. Your spouse will fully respect your wishes.
Remedy: Recite Ganesh Chalisa.
