Five-Planet Conjunction in Capricorn in 2026: Financial Windfall for Four Zodiac Signs

Today, the Moon has entered Capricorn. The Sun was already present there, and now a conjunction has formed between them. Not only this, but Mars, Mercury, and Venus are also present in Capricorn. This means a convergence of five planets is happening. According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the meeting of the Sun and Moon in Capricorn is a good omen, and the fortunes of four specific zodiac signs are about to shine.