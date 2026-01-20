20 January 2026,

Tuesday

Astrology and Spirituality

Five-Planet Conjunction in Capricorn in 2026: Financial Windfall for Four Zodiac Signs

Five plantes including Sun, Mars, Mercury, Venus and Moon will be in Capricorn. This will be beneficial for four zodiac signs. Read the full story to know more.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 20, 2026

Image: Patrika

Today, the Moon has entered Capricorn. The Sun was already present there, and now a conjunction has formed between them. Not only this, but Mars, Mercury, and Venus are also present in Capricorn. This means a convergence of five planets is happening. According to astrologer Dr. Anish Vyas, the meeting of the Sun and Moon in Capricorn is a good omen, and the fortunes of four specific zodiac signs are about to shine.

Taurus

This period is proving lucky for Taurus natives. Money, progress, and new opportunities – everything will knock on your door. You will get chances to advance in your job or business. You might receive a significant responsibility at the office, or stalled money could be recovered. Comforts and conveniences at home will also increase, and your mind will remain happy.

Cancer

Cancer natives will experience high energy levels during this time. You might receive money from unexpected sources. A time filled with love is also on the horizon. You will share memorable moments with your partner. New people will enter your life, who will prove beneficial in the future. Conversations with influential people could open new doors for you.

Capricorn

The time is also favourable for Capricorn natives. The dream of buying a house or property might now be fulfilled. If you wish to buy a vehicle, gold, silver, or any other valuable item, the time is auspicious. New opportunities will arise in your career, and you will receive support from friends. You might benefit from government schemes or other plans.

Pisces

This conjunction is particularly significant for Pisces natives. You will see clear financial gains. Work related to land, houses, or property will be completed. Stalled money will be recovered. Your boss will be pleased with your work at the office, which could lead to a promotion or a great opportunity. People around you will also help in your endeavours, and comforts and conveniences will increase.

So, if your zodiac sign is among these, be prepared. Good times are on the way.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only. The astrology, Vastu, or religious information given here is based on beliefs and various sources. We do not guarantee its complete accuracy or success. Before adopting any remedy, advice, or method, consult a certified expert or scholar in the relevant field.

Updated on:

20 Jan 2026 12:01 pm

Published on:

20 Jan 2026 11:58 am

News / Astrology and Spirituality / Five-Planet Conjunction in Capricorn in 2026: Financial Windfall for Four Zodiac Signs

