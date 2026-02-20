Chandra Grahan 2026: First Lunar Eclipse of 2026 on March 3, Pregnant Women Advised to Take Special Precautions

Lunar Eclipse 2026 Tips for Pregnant Women: The first Lunar Eclipse of the year is set to occur on March 3, 2026, and will be visible in many parts of India. In religious beliefs, the eclipse period is considered a particularly sensitive time, especially for pregnant women. According to traditions, it is advised to avoid certain activities and exercise caution during this period. Let's explore the beliefs associated with lunar eclipses and essential tips for pregnant women.
The first lunar eclipse of 2026 is set to occur on March 3. According to the Indian Panchang, the eclipse will begin at 3:20 PM and continue until 6:47 PM. Since it will take place around sunset, it may be relatively clearly visible in some parts of the country.
According to religious beliefs, the influence of negative energy increases in the atmosphere during an eclipse. This is why elders often advise pregnant women to be extra vigilant. Scriptures consider the eclipse period as a time for restraint, spiritual practice, and penance. However, from a scientific perspective, a lunar eclipse is a normal astronomical event that occurs when the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon. There is no scientific evidence to suggest a direct impact on the developing foetus. Therefore, it is more appropriate to be aware rather than fearful.
In Hindu tradition, it is believed that directly viewing an eclipse is inauspicious. Pregnant women are specifically advised to remain indoors during the eclipse. It is believed that the shadow of the eclipse can have a negative impact on the mother and child. However, this is based on religious faith. Medically, there is no proven scientific link between staying indoors or outdoors during an eclipse.
According to traditional beliefs, one should not eat during an eclipse. Pregnant women can have a light and balanced meal before the eclipse begins. However, it is important to understand that if a woman requires food due to hunger, weakness, or medical reasons, she is not obligated to fast. Health is paramount, and religion does not permit the neglect of health.
The eclipse period is considered a time for spiritual practice and introspection. It is believed that during this time, it is auspicious to remember God, chant mantras, or meditate instead of sleeping. Although touching idols of deities is discouraged, mental prayers and chanting can be performed.
