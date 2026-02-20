Chandra Grahan 2026: First Lunar Eclipse of 2026 on March 3, Pregnant Women Advised to Take Special Precautions

According to religious beliefs, the influence of negative energy increases in the atmosphere during an eclipse. This is why elders often advise pregnant women to be extra vigilant. Scriptures consider the eclipse period as a time for restraint, spiritual practice, and penance. However, from a scientific perspective, a lunar eclipse is a normal astronomical event that occurs when the Earth's shadow falls on the Moon. There is no scientific evidence to suggest a direct impact on the developing foetus. Therefore, it is more appropriate to be aware rather than fearful.