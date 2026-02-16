16 February 2026,

Monday

Horoscope 16 February 2026: Monday to see Amavasya and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, know whose luck will shine from Aries to Pisces

Today's Horoscope 16 February 2026: Horoscope 16 February 2026: Aauspicious conjunction of Varian, Parigh and Sarvarth Siddhi Yoga is being formed with Falgun month's Krishna Chaturdashi and Amavasya tithi. Know the detailed horoscope from Aries to Pisces for Monday, and its impact on health, business, career, and family life.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

Horoscope 16 February 2026

Today's Horoscope 16 February 2026: This Monday holds special religious significance with the Chaturdashi and Amavasya tithis of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun. Today, auspicious combinations of Variyan Yoga, Parigh Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga are forming, which may bring positive changes in the lives of many zodiac signs. Although no planet is changing its zodiac sign, the position of the Moon and the influence of these yogas will affect all zodiac signs differently. Let's find out the detailed daily horoscope from Aries to Pisces from astrologer and Kundli analyst Dr. Anish Vyas.

Horoscope for Aries

Today will be a day full of ups and downs for you. You may face some health concerns. You might experience losses in business. Adversaries will be active. Differences within the family may increase. You might have arguments with your wife.

Horoscope for Taurus

Today, you will feel a decline in your health. You may be mentally troubled by a particular matter. Do not start any new work in business today. Do not take any major risks in business. There might be disagreements with your wife at home. An argument may arise with your brother and nephew over something.

Horoscope for Gemini

Your day will be average today. An old stalled task will be completed. Your health will show fluctuations. The financial situation in business will strengthen. You may start a new venture today. There are chances of auspicious events at home. You might go on a religious journey.

Horoscope for Cancer

Today will be a good day for you. You might go on a religious journey. You will meet a special person, which will lead to benefits in the future. You can start a new venture in business. You might get a big deal or partnership today. You will receive support from loved ones at home. Your respect and honour will increase.

Horoscope for Leo

Today will be favourable for you. If you are trying for a job, you will achieve success today. You might receive a new offer in business. You will meet a special person. You will receive full support from everyone at home. You will gain financially from friends.

Horoscope for Virgo

Your day is going to be good today. Your planned tasks will be completed. You will benefit in terms of health. You will meet someone close to you. You will receive good news at home. A stalled task in business may be completed. You may start a new venture today. There are chances of auspicious events at home. You might go on a religious journey.

Horoscope for Libra

Today will be a good day for you. If you are trying for a job, you will succeed today. Be a little careful regarding your health. Take care of your health. You will receive pleasant news at home. You may start a special task today. Differences with your wife at the workplace will be resolved.

Horoscope for Scorpio

Today you may be troubled by your health. Your health might deteriorate today, so be mindful of this. Be moderate in your eating habits. You might incur losses in business today. Changing your workplace today will not be in your interest. Avoid situations of arguments at home. Maintain cordial relations with your wife.

Horoscope for Sagittarius

Your health might deteriorate today. You could fall victim to a conspiracy. You will suffer losses in business. If you wish to start a new venture, this is not an opportune time. There will be an atmosphere of dispute at home regarding property. You will feel a decline in your respect and honour. Be cautious while driving vehicles.

Horoscope for Capricorn

Today you might buy a new vehicle. Also, you will feel improvement in your health today. You will receive cooperation from colleagues in business. You might get a significant task at your workplace today. Those in employment may get a promotion. The atmosphere at home will be wonderful. You might go out somewhere with your family members.

Horoscope for Aquarius

Today will be auspicious for you. Your son might get a job today. You will receive some good news today. Your health will be somewhat stable. There are chances of auspicious events at home. You may also receive financial support from friends and family today. You might buy a new vehicle or property.

Horoscope for Pisces

Today you may receive financial help from your in-laws. Differences with your wife will be resolved. You might also receive some new good news. The atmosphere at home will be in your favour. A new work plan may be formed in business today. You will be victorious in legal matters. There are chances of auspicious events at home. You might buy a new vehicle.

