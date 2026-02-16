Horoscope 16 February 2026: Monday to see Amavasya and Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, know whose luck will shine from Aries to Pisces

Today's Horoscope 16 February 2026: This Monday holds special religious significance with the Chaturdashi and Amavasya tithis of the Krishna Paksha of the month of Phalgun. Today, auspicious combinations of Variyan Yoga, Parigh Yoga, Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, and Aadal Yoga are forming, which may bring positive changes in the lives of many zodiac signs. Although no planet is changing its zodiac sign, the position of the Moon and the influence of these yogas will affect all zodiac signs differently. Let's find out the detailed daily horoscope from Aries to Pisces from astrologer and Kundli analyst Dr. Anish Vyas.