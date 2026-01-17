Weekly Horoscope 18 To 24 January 2026 for Libra to Pisces

Image: Patrika
This week of January will see the celebration of important festivals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. Along with this, a conjunction of many planets is also forming on the day of Mauni Amavasya. The movement of these planets will be very beneficial for some zodiac signs. At the same time, some zodiac signs will need to be extra cautious this week. Through the weekly horoscope, we can get an idea about our coming week. We can learn about career, love life, and health from the weekly horoscope. In such a situation, let's find out how the coming week will be for those from Libra to Pisces.
This week will prove to be extremely auspicious and bring desired success for the natives of Libra. If you have been striving to complete a project or task for a long time, the obstacles coming in its way will be removed this week, and with the help of friends and well-wishers, it will finally be completed on time.
From the perspective of career-business, this week will be successful and profitable. If you are a salaried employee, your wish for a transfer to your desired location or to get your desired post may be fulfilled this week. This week will be particularly favourable for those working in target-oriented jobs. This week, you will succeed in completing your pending work by appeasing officials associated with the government.
This week will be extremely auspicious for those working in partnership. This week, not only will your business expand, but you may also start a new venture. If you are preparing for any exam or competition, you will receive auspicious news related to it by the end of this week.
The relationship with your love partner will strengthen. You will get opportunities to spend happy time with your family.
Remedy: Recite Shri Sukta.
This week will be mixed with results for the natives of Scorpio. While at the beginning of the week, you may have to compromise on many things to complete your tasks, some major expenses incurred during this period will cause financial imbalance. This week, salaried individuals should avoid any kind of negligence or laziness in their work, otherwise, they may face the anger of their boss.
At the beginning of the week, the very people from whom you expect cooperation and support will ditch you at the right time. Because of this, your mind will be a little sad. However,
The latter half of the week will be a bit more relaxed compared to the first half. During this time, you may try to become self-reliant by taking some big decisions related to your career and business. The special thing is that these big decisions will also bring a significant positive change in your life. You may meet a loved one after a long time this week. During this time, you will get an opportunity to attend a auspicious ceremony. Your love or life partner will become your strength in difficult times.
Remedy: Offer jaggery and chickpeas to Lord Hanuman and recite Hanuman Chalisa.
This week will prove to be one that opens new doors of success for the natives of Sagittarius. The opportunity you have been looking for a long time will be available this week with the help of a friend or an influential person. If you have been unemployed for a long time, you may get your desired job this week. Those already employed may receive a promotion from the management.
At the beginning of the week, you may experience some financial fluctuations in business, but things will be under your control by the latter half. During this time, your business activities will increase. You may make significant changes to your business strategy to earn desired profits. Journeys undertaken for business purposes will prove to be pleasant, successful, and profitable. New sources of income will be generated this week, and your accumulated wealth will increase.
In the latter half of the week, Sagittarius natives will be under the special grace of their gurus, fathers, and friends. The entire week is favourable from a love life perspective. Married life will remain happy. Health will also be normal if minor issues are ignored.
Remedy: Recite Vishnu Sahasranama.
Natives of Capricorn will need to be very careful to avoid laziness and arrogance this week. If you decide to abandon any task this week due to laziness or arrogance, you may have to regret it later. At the beginning of the week, Capricorn natives may face disputes related to land, property, or ancestral property. During this time, you may even have to go to court to resolve property-related matters.
Beginning of the week
Businessmen may face a slight slowdown in their business at the beginning of the week. This week, there will be situations of significant decline in your income at times and unexpectedly high profits at other times. A problem related to children may become a major cause of your concern this week. This week will be a bit up and down in terms of relationships. At the beginning of the week, there may be an argument with your brother or sister over something.
Love Life
Excessive interference from a third person may cause problems in your love life. In married life too, there will be a cycle of getting upset and then making up with your spouse.
Remedy: Recite Sundarkand.
This week may be a bit challenging for the natives of Aquarius. At the beginning of the week, you may have to put in extra effort and hard work even for small tasks. During this time, you may face various problems related to career and business, but you will ultimately succeed in finding solutions with patience and wisdom. Your financial situation will not be good this week.
At the beginning of the week, some major expenses may disrupt your well-planned budget. Your mind may be a little upset due to government-related work not being completed as per your expectations. In the middle of the week, you may experience physical and mental distress due to seasonal illnesses or the recurrence of an old ailment. Maintain your diet and daily routine properly during this time. Natives of Aquarius will need to exercise extreme caution in personal relationships this week.
In the first half of the week, your relationship with your father may deteriorate over some matter. If you want to receive full cooperation and support from people, you will have to behave with them with humility and respect. Avoid haste in love relationships and do not flaunt them unnecessarily.
Remedy: Offer Belpatra to Lord Shiva and recite Rudrashtakam.
Although the beginning of the week may be hectic for the natives of Pisces, things will start coming under your control by the latter half. If you are a salaried employee, you may have to handle extra workload at the beginning of the week. During this time, you will need to be very vigilant about your opponents in the workplace as they may conspire to obstruct your work.
At the beginning of the week, the very person you expect help from will not come through on time. In such a situation, instead of depending on others, you should try to complete every task on your own. If you want to avoid financial difficulties by the end of the week, you should manage your finances from the beginning of the week.
In the middle of the week, those working in partnership may face some difficulties. During this time, you may have to run around a lot to recover stuck money in the market. Your mind will be worried about your mother's health this week. If you are having an argument with your love partner over something, your ego may come in the way of reconciliation. To maintain a happy married life, respect your spouse's feelings.
Remedy: Apply a tilak of saffron and recite Narayan Kavach.
Big NewsView All
Astrology and Spirituality
Trending