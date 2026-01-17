Weekly Horoscope 18 To 24 January 2026 for Libra to Pisces

This week of January will see the celebration of important festivals like Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. Along with this, a conjunction of many planets is also forming on the day of Mauni Amavasya. The movement of these planets will be very beneficial for some zodiac signs. At the same time, some zodiac signs will need to be extra cautious this week. Through the weekly horoscope, we can get an idea about our coming week. We can learn about career, love life, and health from the weekly horoscope. In such a situation, let's find out how the coming week will be for those from Libra to Pisces.