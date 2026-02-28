28 February 2026,

Saturday

Ujjain

Holi 2026: No Colours or Gulal at Mahakal Temple After Major Accident Last Year

Holi 2026: Colours and gulal banned at the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple; Holi will be celebrated symbolically.

2 min read

Ujjain

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Holi 2026 in Mahakal temple ujjain

Holi 2026: On Holi in 2024, a fire broke out in the sanctum sanctorum of the world-famous Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirling Mandir (Mahakal temple Ujjain) during the application of gulal, which claimed the life of Sevak Soni. Since then, playing with colours and gulal in the sanctum sanctorum, the outer premises, and Mahakal Lok has been prohibited every year on Holi. In line with this, the temple administration has issued strict guidelines for this year's Holika festival (March 2nd and 3rd) to maintain security and the sanctity of traditions. The temple management committee stated that the entry and use of external colours and gulal will be completely prohibited in the entire temple premises and the Mahakal Lok area this year.

Devotees to be granted entry only after inspection

Guidelines have been issued regarding the Holika festival. According to these, priests, purohits, representatives, officers, police personnel, employees, security guards, sanitation workers, sevaks working in the temple premises and Mahakal Lok, priests of other small and large temples located on the premises, and all outsourced employees will not be allowed to enter with any kind of colour or gulal, and applying colours to each other will be strictly prohibited. All devotees will not be able to enter the temple premises and Mahakal Lok with colours and gulal, nor will they be able to apply colours to each other. Devotees will be granted entry only after inspection.

Monitoring via CCTV cameras

Inspectors and security personnel deployed at all entry gates will ensure continuous checking while maintaining polite and courteous behaviour with devotees, so that no one can enter with colours or gulal. All concerned employees and sevaks working in the temple premises and Mahakal Lok will enter only after getting their belongings checked themselves. Employees stationed in the temple control room will continuously monitor all gates and the entire premises through CCTV cameras, to prevent the entry and use of any kind of colour, gulal, or special equipment.

1-1 kg of herbal gulal to be offered during Trikal Aarti

During the Trikal Aarti of Lord Shri Mahakaleshwar Ji, 1-1 kilogram of herbal gulal will be symbolically offered in each aarti. This herbal gulal will be provided by the temple's Kothar branch to the Bhasma Aarti priest, Shayan Aarti priest, and the government priest. The temple administration has appealed that the Holika festival be celebrated in a joyous, happy, and harmonious atmosphere in accordance with the dignity of the temple premises and Mahakal Lok. Strict adherence to these orders will be mandatory. In case of violation, punitive action will be taken against the concerned person as per rules, for which the individual will be personally responsible.

