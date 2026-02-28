Holi 2026: No Colours or Gulal at Mahakal Temple After Major Accident Last Year

Guidelines have been issued regarding the Holika festival. According to these, priests, purohits, representatives, officers, police personnel, employees, security guards, sanitation workers, sevaks working in the temple premises and Mahakal Lok, priests of other small and large temples located on the premises, and all outsourced employees will not be allowed to enter with any kind of colour or gulal, and applying colours to each other will be strictly prohibited. All devotees will not be able to enter the temple premises and Mahakal Lok with colours and gulal, nor will they be able to apply colours to each other. Devotees will be granted entry only after inspection.