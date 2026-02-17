17 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Ujjain

Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Luxury Car Demand Soars with 50% Tax Exemption, BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar in High Demand

Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Vikram Vehicle Fair Becomes a Booster for the Automobiles Market, 501 Vehicles Sold on the First Day with a 50 Percent Tax Exemption, Demand for Luxury Brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar in the Fair, Signs of Old Records Being Broken...

2 min read

Ujjain

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 17, 2026

Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026

Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Along with its religious and cultural identity, the city is also registering new economic momentum in the automobile sector. The state government has implemented a 50 per cent discount on lifetime motor vehicle tax for two-wheelers, cars, and light vehicles during the Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026. This discount will be effective from February 15 to March 18, 2026, during the fair period.

The impact of this discount was such that a record-breaking sale of 501 vehicles occurred on the very first day of the fair. With the implementation of the 50 per cent discount, the demand for luxury cars has skyrocketed. Demand for luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar has increased at the fair.

Significant Reduction in On-Road Price Due to 50% Discount

According to RTO Santosh Malviya, after physical verification and tax assessment on February 16, 501 vehicles were registered on the first day. This includes 136 two-wheelers, 340 four-wheelers, and 25 other light vehicles. This figure indicates that the tax incentive has had a direct impact on vehicle registration and demand in the automobile market. The 50 per cent discount on lifetime tax, which is collected as a lump sum at the time of vehicle registration, has led to a significant reduction in the on-road price. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers. The process of booking and delivery at the dealership level has accelerated.

Records from Previous Fairs to Be Broken

The vehicle fair, held on the Engineering College campus, features temporary outlets for 124 four-wheelers and 40 two-wheelers. On Monday, over 450 vehicles were sold from these outlets, while 41 vehicles were sold immediately after the inauguration on Sunday. RTO officials believe that this year's fair will break the records of the fairs held in Gwalior and the previous two years in Ujjain.

In 2024, the fair started on March 1 and concluded on April 9. During this period, 5,797 two-wheelers and 17,908 four-wheelers, totaling 23,705 vehicles, were sold.
In 2025, the fair began on February 26 and ended on April 9. A total of 7,772 two-wheelers and 28,451 four-wheelers, amounting to 36,225 vehicles, were sold. This resulted in a revenue of ₹186.58 crore for the government, with an equivalent amount of revenue given as a discount.

Vehicles Worth ₹3 Crore Were Also Sold at the Fair

The registration of vehicles from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar in previous Vikram Vyapar Melas reflects the market's capacity. According to experts, such tax concessions are proving to be an effective means of generating demand in the automobile sector, advancing tax realisation, and boosting regional economic activities. The Vikramotsav Mela is now becoming the peak season for automobile registration in Ujjain.

Share the news:

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

17 Feb 2026 11:08 am

News / Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Luxury Car Demand Soars with 50% Tax Exemption, BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar in High Demand

Big News

View All

Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

Sanatan Dharma Pride: Ujjain to Welcome Visitors with Nine Grand Gates

Sanatan Dharma Pride
Ujjain

This MP city to become forest tourism hub, gain new identity

MP News
Ujjain

Actresses Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Attend Mahakal Aarti in Ujjain

Shilpa Shetty And Shamita Shetty Visit Mahakal Temple
Ujjain

Three friends en route to Mahakaleshwar darshan die, had set out on pilgrimage from Telangana 8 days prior

तेज रफ्तार बनी जानलेवा
Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Sees Huge Crowds, Darshan Takes 45 Minutes, VIP Darshan Halted

10 lakh devotees expected to visit Mahakal Temple in 3 days
Ujjain
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.