Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Luxury Car Demand Soars with 50% Tax Exemption, BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar in High Demand

According to RTO Santosh Malviya, after physical verification and tax assessment on February 16, 501 vehicles were registered on the first day. This includes 136 two-wheelers, 340 four-wheelers, and 25 other light vehicles. This figure indicates that the tax incentive has had a direct impact on vehicle registration and demand in the automobile market. The 50 per cent discount on lifetime tax, which is collected as a lump sum at the time of vehicle registration, has led to a significant reduction in the on-road price. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers. The process of booking and delivery at the dealership level has accelerated.