Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Luxury Car Demand Soars with 50% Tax Exemption, BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar in High Demand

Ujjain Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026: Along with its religious and cultural identity, the city is also registering new economic momentum in the automobile sector. The state government has implemented a 50 per cent discount on lifetime motor vehicle tax for two-wheelers, cars, and light vehicles during the Vikram Vyapar Mela 2026. This discount will be effective from February 15 to March 18, 2026, during the fair period.
The impact of this discount was such that a record-breaking sale of 501 vehicles occurred on the very first day of the fair. With the implementation of the 50 per cent discount, the demand for luxury cars has skyrocketed. Demand for luxury brands like BMW, Mercedes, and Jaguar has increased at the fair.
According to RTO Santosh Malviya, after physical verification and tax assessment on February 16, 501 vehicles were registered on the first day. This includes 136 two-wheelers, 340 four-wheelers, and 25 other light vehicles. This figure indicates that the tax incentive has had a direct impact on vehicle registration and demand in the automobile market. The 50 per cent discount on lifetime tax, which is collected as a lump sum at the time of vehicle registration, has led to a significant reduction in the on-road price. This has increased the purchasing power of consumers. The process of booking and delivery at the dealership level has accelerated.
The vehicle fair, held on the Engineering College campus, features temporary outlets for 124 four-wheelers and 40 two-wheelers. On Monday, over 450 vehicles were sold from these outlets, while 41 vehicles were sold immediately after the inauguration on Sunday. RTO officials believe that this year's fair will break the records of the fairs held in Gwalior and the previous two years in Ujjain.
In 2024, the fair started on March 1 and concluded on April 9. During this period, 5,797 two-wheelers and 17,908 four-wheelers, totaling 23,705 vehicles, were sold.
In 2025, the fair began on February 26 and ended on April 9. A total of 7,772 two-wheelers and 28,451 four-wheelers, amounting to 36,225 vehicles, were sold. This resulted in a revenue of ₹186.58 crore for the government, with an equivalent amount of revenue given as a discount.
The registration of vehicles from brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Jaguar in previous Vikram Vyapar Melas reflects the market's capacity. According to experts, such tax concessions are proving to be an effective means of generating demand in the automobile sector, advancing tax realisation, and boosting regional economic activities. The Vikramotsav Mela is now becoming the peak season for automobile registration in Ujjain.
