Mahakal Temple Sees Huge Crowds, Darshan Takes 45 Minutes, VIP Darshan Halted

Mahakal Temple (Image: Patrika)
MP News: A wave of devotion has surged at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the cusp of the New Year. According to the temple committee, over 7 lakh devotees had darshan between December 25 and 31. Parking facilities have been arranged at various locations in the city for visiting devotees.
Additionally, arrangements for Laddu Prasad counters, Rs 250 fast darshan tickets, and shoe stands have been made at Harsiddhi Temple, Char Dham, and Bade Ganpati. As the crowds increased, devotees are being granted entry from the Triveni Museum and near Char Dham.
Devotees are getting darshan of Baba after walking approximately 2.5 kilometres. The temple committee has completely suspended the VIP protocol darshan facility. Furthermore, the online Bhasma Aarti booking facility will remain closed until January 5. Local administration claims that 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees are arriving in Ujjain daily.
On normal days, about 6,000 four-wheeler vehicles arrive in Ujjain daily. This number has now increased to 12,000. To avoid traffic congestion, the Ujjain police have, for the first time, implemented high-tech crowd management by making technical changes to Google Maps.
In view of the increasing number of devotees, the police are using Google Maps to block routes with heavy traffic and prevent crowds from entering the city towards the temple. A joint team comprising an information technology company from Gurugram, the cyber team, and 10 police personnel has made changes to Google's algorithm for this purpose.
Due to the surge in devotees at Mahakal Temple, hotels are appearing full. Only a few hotels remain, and they have waiting lists. The same scene is being witnessed at the railway station, with devotees arriving to visit Mahakal by train entering the city of Avantika amidst chants of "Jai Shri Mahakal."
It is noteworthy that on the New Year of 2026, the Damaru Foundation will undertake grand decorations at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok. The Damaru Foundation will use approximately 5,00,000 (five lakh) Rudraksh and 11,000 Damaru for the decorations.
