31 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Sees Huge Crowds, Darshan Takes 45 Minutes, VIP Darshan Halted

After walking for about two and a half kilometres, devotees are able to have darshan of Baba. The temple committee has completely stopped the arrangement for darshan through VIP protocol.

2 min read
Google source verification

Ujjain

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 31, 2025

10 lakh devotees expected to visit Mahakal Temple in 3 days

Mahakal Temple (Image: Patrika)

MP News: A wave of devotion has surged at Mahakaleshwar Temple on the cusp of the New Year. According to the temple committee, over 7 lakh devotees had darshan between December 25 and 31. Parking facilities have been arranged at various locations in the city for visiting devotees.

Additionally, arrangements for Laddu Prasad counters, Rs 250 fast darshan tickets, and shoe stands have been made at Harsiddhi Temple, Char Dham, and Bade Ganpati. As the crowds increased, devotees are being granted entry from the Triveni Museum and near Char Dham.

VIP Darshan Facility Closed Until January 5

Devotees are getting darshan of Baba after walking approximately 2.5 kilometres. The temple committee has completely suspended the VIP protocol darshan facility. Furthermore, the online Bhasma Aarti booking facility will remain closed until January 5. Local administration claims that 1.5 to 2 lakh devotees are arriving in Ujjain daily.

On normal days, about 6,000 four-wheeler vehicles arrive in Ujjain daily. This number has now increased to 12,000. To avoid traffic congestion, the Ujjain police have, for the first time, implemented high-tech crowd management by making technical changes to Google Maps.

Arrangements Being Monitored via Google Maps

In view of the increasing number of devotees, the police are using Google Maps to block routes with heavy traffic and prevent crowds from entering the city towards the temple. A joint team comprising an information technology company from Gurugram, the cyber team, and 10 police personnel has made changes to Google's algorithm for this purpose.

Hotels and Rooms All Full

Due to the surge in devotees at Mahakal Temple, hotels are appearing full. Only a few hotels remain, and they have waiting lists. The same scene is being witnessed at the railway station, with devotees arriving to visit Mahakal by train entering the city of Avantika amidst chants of "Jai Shri Mahakal."

Shrine to be Decorated with 5 Lakh Rudraksh and 11 Thousand Damaru

It is noteworthy that on the New Year of 2026, the Damaru Foundation will undertake grand decorations at Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple and Mahakal Lok. The Damaru Foundation will use approximately 5,00,000 (five lakh) Rudraksh and 11,000 Damaru for the decorations.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

31 Dec 2025 02:26 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / Mahakal Temple Sees Huge Crowds, Darshan Takes 45 Minutes, VIP Darshan Halted

Big News

View All

Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

New Rule for Offering Flower Garlands at Mahakal Temple from January 1

Mahakaleshwar Temple, ujjan news
Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Bans Special Darshan for Mahant and Priests Following Dispute

10 lakh devotees expected to visit Mahakal Temple in 3 days
News Bulletin

Mahakaleshwar Temple Becomes First in India to Offer 'Shri Anna' Prasad, Prioritising Devotees' Health

Mahakaleshwar Temple Ujjain
News Bulletin

Mahakal Temple Bans Fireworks, Only One Sparkler Allowed This Diwali

Fireworks banned at Mahakal Temple Ujjain
Ujjain

Indian Railways Ushers in New Era with World's Largest Electronic Interlocking System at Ujjain Junction

Indian Railway
Ujjain
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.