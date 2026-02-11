11 February 2026,

Wednesday

Ujjain

Sanatan Dharma Pride: Ujjain to Welcome Visitors with Nine Grand Gates

Sanatan Dharma Pride: Those entering Mahakal's city Ujjain soon will witness the glory of Sanatan. For this, 9 grand gateways will be constructed on the routes entering the city.

3 min read

Ujjain

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 11, 2026

Sanatan Dharma Pride

Entrance gates to be built in Ujjain (Photo source: Patrika)

Sanatan Dharma Pride: Ujjain, the religious capital of Madhya Pradesh, is currently famous across the country for the Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok. However, the city is soon set to establish a unique identity for its entrance gates as well. The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) is constructing 9 entrance gates on the city's new main routes at a cost of ₹92.25 crore. This project is not merely limited to urban beautification; its objective is to embody Ujjain's millennia-old Sanatan tradition, astronomical calculations, Simhastha culture, and royal glory.

When any devotee, tourist, or visitor enters the limits of Ujjain, these gates will make them realise that they are not stepping into an ordinary city, but into the capital of time, religion, and salvation. Under the plan, these gates will be built on routes entering the city from various directions, including Indore Road, Dewas Road, Agar Road, Maksi Road, Badnagar Road, and major routes connected to Simhastha.

These Entrance Gates Will Be Special

The special feature of these entrance gates will be that special attention will be paid to road widening, service roads, medians, green belts, and smooth traffic management around them, so that the city's first impression is grand, well-organised, and dignified.

A Blend of Indian Tradition and Engineering

The design of the 9 entrance gates will be a balanced fusion of traditional Indian architecture and modern engineering techniques. Pink-white stone from Bansi Paharpur and yellow stone from Jaisalmer will be used in their construction. The gates will feature 3D carvings, ranging from 10 to 50 mm deep, depicting mythological narratives, religious symbols, lions, elephants, human figures, and cultural motifs.

Solar Systems to be Installed on All Gates

For nighttime visual effects, lighting systems based on RGBW lighting, LED downlighters, and DMX controllers will be installed. Keeping energy conservation in mind, solar systems will also be installed on all gates, making them a grand symbol of Ujjain even at night.

Gates to be Completed in 18 Months

According to UDA, the target is to complete the construction of all entrance gates within 18 months after all approvals are obtained. Upon completion of construction, the concerned agency will also be handed over the responsibility for their operation and maintenance for the next five years.

Budget Allocated for Each Gate

  • Amrit Dwar: ₹9.68 crore
  • Panchjanya Dwar: ₹12.50 crore
  • Gaj Dwar: ₹8.51 crore
  • Kalganana Dwar: ₹11.07 crore
  • Ujjaini Dwar: ₹6.48 crore
  • Simhastha Dwar: ₹6.48 crore
  • Trishul Dwar: ₹10.65 crore
  • Vikramaditya Dwar: ₹13.58 crore
  • Damru Dwar: ₹13.29 crore

Centuries-Old Tradition to Get a New Form

According to historians, the tradition of entrance gates in Ujjain is centuries old. In ancient times, the gates built at the city's borders were not only for security but were also considered symbols of the city's identity, cultural pride, and power. This UDA project is an attempt to revive that tradition in line with modern urban needs.

Literary and Cultural Relevance of the Names

  • Amrit Dwar: Symbolises the nectar that emerged from the Samudra Manthan (Churning of the Ocean), representing Ujjain as a land of salvation and immortality.
  • Panchjanya Dwar: Inspired by Lord Krishna's conch shell 'Panchjanya', it symbolises dharma and victory.
  • Gaj Dwar: In Indian tradition, the elephant signifies prosperity, strength, and auspiciousness.
  • Kalganana Dwar: Represents Ujjain's world-renowned tradition of time calculation and astronomy.
  • Ujjaini Dwar: Symbolises the city's cultural soul and historical identity.
  • Simhastha Dwar: Represents Ujjain's global religious identity through the world-famous Simhastha Kumbh.
  • Trishul Dwar: Symbolises Lord Mahakal's trident, representing the philosophy of creation, preservation, and destruction.
  • Vikramaditya Dwar: Symbolises Emperor Vikramaditya's justice, valour, and Ujjain's royal tradition.
  • Damru Dwar: Signifies the sound originating from Shiva's damru, representing the cycle of creation and time.

Ujjain

