Sanatan Dharma Pride: Ujjain to Welcome Visitors with Nine Grand Gates

Sanatan Dharma Pride: Ujjain, the religious capital of Madhya Pradesh, is currently famous across the country for the Mahakal Temple and Mahakal Lok. However, the city is soon set to establish a unique identity for its entrance gates as well. The Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) is constructing 9 entrance gates on the city's new main routes at a cost of ₹92.25 crore. This project is not merely limited to urban beautification; its objective is to embody Ujjain's millennia-old Sanatan tradition, astronomical calculations, Simhastha culture, and royal glory.