Three friends en route to Mahakaleshwar darshan die, had set out on pilgrimage from Telangana 8 days prior

Three devotees from Telangana died in a tragic road accident near Chandesara on Dewas Road at 3 AM. 14 people were coming to visit Mahakal in a vehicle (KA-36-N-0688). Their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked on the roadside. Two youths, including the driver, died on the spot in the accident. The third person succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Indore. 8 injured, including an 11-year-old child, have been admitted to the hospital. The accident is being attributed to the negligence of the trailer driver. It is reported that he had parked the trailer on the roadside without turning on the rear lights.
Injured Malen, son of Narasappa, said, "We had left 8 days ago. After visiting Tirupati and Omkareshwar, we were going to Ujjain." B. Narasimha and Jagannath were declared dead at Charak Hospital. Severely injured Shiva (25) was referred to Indore, where he also passed away.
In the horrific road accident, KB Narasimha, Ramappa, Malen son of Narasappa, Artida son of Lakshman (11 years), vehicle driver Bal Mandrappa, Chinna Kundhakunta, Jia Kumar son of Elavya, and Kashashya son of Chitra Ramunu, who were travelling in the tempo trax, were injured. All were admitted to Charak Hospital. All the injured were discharged after receiving first aid.
According to Ujjain Additional SP Guru Prasad Parashar, all the youths were on a religious journey. Three people died in the accident. The trailer has been seized and a case has been registered against its driver.
