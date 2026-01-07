Three friends en route to Mahakaleshwar darshan die, had set out on pilgrimage from Telangana 8 days prior

Three devotees from Telangana died in a tragic road accident near Chandesara on Dewas Road at 3 AM. 14 people were coming to visit Mahakal in a vehicle (KA-36-N-0688). Their vehicle rammed into a trailer parked on the roadside. Two youths, including the driver, died on the spot in the accident. The third person succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Indore. 8 injured, including an 11-year-old child, have been admitted to the hospital. The accident is being attributed to the negligence of the trailer driver. It is reported that he had parked the trailer on the roadside without turning on the rear lights.