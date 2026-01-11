Actresses Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Attend Mahakal Aarti in Ujjain

(Photo Source- Patrika)
Renowned Bollywood actresses Shilpa Shetty and her sister Shamita Shetty recently visited the Mahakal temple in the holy city of Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Both sisters participated in the divine 'Shayan Aarti' (night-time ritual) at the temple and sought the blessings of Baba Mahakal.
After participating in the aarti, Shilpa Shetty shared her experience with the media, stating that one can only be present at Mahakal's court when Lord Mahakal himself calls them. She emotionally added, "It feels as if Baba himself has called us, which is why we have left everything and rushed to his court. The energy here is incredible, and participating in the evening aarti for the first time today has brought immense peace to my mind."
Shilpa praised the temple's arrangements and expressed her gratitude to the management. She specifically mentioned that she would like to visit again soon. The assistant administrator on behalf of the temple management committee welcomed and felicitated both actresses.
