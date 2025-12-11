11 दिसंबर 2025,

गुरुवार

Ujjain

New Rule for Offering Flower Garlands at Mahakal Temple from January 1

The temple committee has decided that all flower garlands weighing more than 10 kg will no longer be offered to Mahakaleshwar.

Ujjain

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

Mahakaleshwar Temple (Photo Source- Mahakaleshwar Temple website)

Mahakaleshwar Temple: A significant change is set to be implemented for devotees at the Mahakaleshwar Temple from the New Year. Devotees will no longer be able to offer heavy garlands, including the 'Ajgar Mala' weighing 10-15 kg, in the sanctum sanctorum. The temple management has taken this decision to protect the Shivling and prevent natural erosion. An expert committee constituted by the Supreme Court and reports from the ASI and GSI in 2019 had clearly suggested that only light garlands and a limited quantity of flowers should be offered on the Shivling.

Strict Enforcement from January 1

The weight of heavy garlands and the chemical elements used in them were continuously causing damage to the Shivling. Furthermore, the large garlands were also leading to disorder in the sanctum sanctorum and difficulties in crowd management. Under the new arrangement, the temple administration is already making announcements to inform devotees. Guards at the entrance gates will check worship materials, and heavy garlands will be stopped there. This system will be strictly enforced from January 1, ensuring the safety of the Shivling and the orderliness of the sanctum sanctorum.

Garlands Weighing Over 10 kg Banned

The temple committee has decided that all flower garlands weighing more than 10 kg will now not be offered to Mahakaleshwar. In previous years, large garlands weighing 10-15 kg, which sold for up to ₹3000, were popular among devotees and were offered to the Shivling through priests during special pujas. Experts opine that excessive weight and moisture can damage the Shivling in the long run. For this reason, the committee has announced a complete ban on heavy garlands and the implementation of a new rule from January 1. Devotees are being continuously advised through announcements in the premises not to purchase large garlands.

Checks at Entrance Gates

Following the new rule, security personnel will be deployed with special vigilance at every entrance gate of the temple. They will check the worship materials brought by devotees and will not permit any garland weighing over 10 kg to enter the temple premises. The garlands will be kept aside at the gate itself. The temple committee has also issued clear instructions to shopkeepers not to make or sell heavy garlands. Those violating the rule are being monitored so that devotees do not unknowingly carry prohibited items into the sanctum sanctorum.

11 Dec 2025 03:17 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / New Rule for Offering Flower Garlands at Mahakal Temple from January 1

