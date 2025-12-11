New Rule for Offering Flower Garlands at Mahakal Temple from January 1

The temple committee has decided that all flower garlands weighing more than 10 kg will now not be offered to Mahakaleshwar. In previous years, large garlands weighing 10-15 kg, which sold for up to ₹3000, were popular among devotees and were offered to the Shivling through priests during special pujas. Experts opine that excessive weight and moisture can damage the Shivling in the long run. For this reason, the committee has announced a complete ban on heavy garlands and the implementation of a new rule from January 1. Devotees are being continuously advised through announcements in the premises not to purchase large garlands.