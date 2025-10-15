Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Indian Railways Ushers in New Era with World's Largest Electronic Interlocking System at Ujjain Junction

**MP News: Indian Railways has taken a historic step towards renovating Ujjain Junction railway station and equipping it with high-tech facilities. A new era of railways will begin at the station from October 15, before Simhastha 2028.**

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 15, 2025

Indian Railway

Indian Railways. (Photo source: Patrika)

Indian Railway: Indian Railways has taken a historic step towards renovating and equipping Ujjain Junction railway station with high-tech facilities. A new era for the railway will begin at the station on October 15, before Simhastha 2028. The largest and most advanced distributed electronic interlocking system of Western Railway has been completed. This vast network of 537 routes will significantly increase the safety, speed, and punctuality of trains. Following the yard remodelling, the station's operational capacity has seen a historic increase, enabling it to easily handle growing rail traffic.

Significant Improvement in Capacity and Convenience

Khemraj Meena, Public Relations Officer of Ratlam Division, stated that several important changes have been made under the project—

  • Long Platforms: Platforms number 2-3, 6-7, and 8 have been made full-length to easily accommodate long trains.
  • New Loop Lines: Lines number 9 and 10 have been added, increasing operational flexibility.
  • Improved Connectivity: Platform 8 has also been connected to the Nagda end, making train movement smoother.
  • Double Exit Facility: A facility for the simultaneous arrival and departure of two trains has been provided at the Nagda end.

Inspection of New Doubled Line

The doubling of the remaining section between Ujjain and Vikramnagar has been completed. Before train operations commenced, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Western Circle, inspected and conducted a speed trial of this new line on Tuesday. This inspection and speed trial were conducted between Ujjain and Vikramnagar from 9 AM to 8 PM. During this period, trials were conducted at speeds exceeding 130 kilometres per hour. The CRS also stopped at several locations to check the quality of the tracks and provided necessary directives.

Centralised Operation

The operation of Ujjain and Ujjain-C yard will now be managed from a single RRI room, enhancing efficiency. A New Leap in Technology and Safety: In this project, the old signalling system has been completely replaced with a new high-tech network. This includes 124 new signals, 84 point machines, 124 DC track circuits, a modern fire alarm system, a false axle counting system, and fire extinguishers. A new data logger will monitor every activity of train operations.

Junction to Become High-Tech

A senior railway official said, "This project will establish Ujjain as a high-tech junction on the map of Western Railway. It will not only reduce unnecessary train stoppages but also virtually eliminate the possibility of human error. Journeys will now be safer and faster than ever before."

Published on:

15 Oct 2025 02:06 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Ujjain / Indian Railways Ushers in New Era with World's Largest Electronic Interlocking System at Ujjain Junction

