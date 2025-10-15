Indian Railways Ushers in New Era with World's Largest Electronic Interlocking System at Ujjain Junction

The doubling of the remaining section between Ujjain and Vikramnagar has been completed. Before train operations commenced, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Western Circle, inspected and conducted a speed trial of this new line on Tuesday. This inspection and speed trial were conducted between Ujjain and Vikramnagar from 9 AM to 8 PM. During this period, trials were conducted at speeds exceeding 130 kilometres per hour. The CRS also stopped at several locations to check the quality of the tracks and provided necessary directives.