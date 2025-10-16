Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Ujjain

Mahakal Temple Bans Fireworks, Only One Sparkler Allowed This Diwali

Mahakal Temple Ujjain Diwali: During the Diwali festival (Diwali 2025), the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple will not echo with the sound of fireworks this year.

2 min read

Ujjain

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Fireworks banned at Mahakal Temple Ujjain

Fireworks banned at Mahakal Temple, Ujjain (Photo source: Social media)

Mahakal Temple Ujjain Diwali: This year, the premises of Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain will not echo with the sound of fireworks during the Diwali festival (Diwali 2025). Keeping in mind traditional sanctity and security, the temple management committee has issued guidelines for this year. The committee has clarified that only one sparkler will be lit in the temple area on the occasion of Diwali, while all other types of fireworks, crackers, anars, or flammable materials will be completely prohibited.

Fireworks Banned Due to Risk of Accidents

The temple administration stated that on Diwali, October 20, all aartis of Lord Mahakal – the morning Bhasm Aarti, the post-Abhyang Snan aarti, the evening aarti, and the Shayan Aarti – will be performed in a special, traditional manner. Only one symbolic sparkler will be lit during each aarti. Temple Deputy Administrator Ashish Phulwadia said that lakhs of devotees visit Lord Mahakal in Ujjain on the occasion of Diwali. This arrangement has been made entirely from a security perspective. The number of devotees increases significantly during Diwali. In such a situation, a ban on fireworks is necessary to avoid any possibility of fire or accidents.

Ban Applicable from Sanctum Sanctorum to Mahakal Lok

As per the guidelines, any kind of fireworks, bursting of crackers, or bringing flammable substances will be strictly prohibited in the sanctum sanctorum, Kotitirth Kund, temple premises, Mahakal Corridor (Mahalok), and the entire complex. Temple security personnel and administrative officials will monitor compliance with these guidelines. Administrative action will be taken against those who violate the rules, and the responsibility will lie with the individual concerned.

Appeal to Devotees for a Peaceful Celebration

The temple management committee has appealed to all citizens and devotees to celebrate the Diwali festival peacefully, devotionally, and in a traditional manner. The management states that the objective of these guidelines is to maintain the sanctity and dignity of the temple. This decision has been taken with the spirit of ensuring the safety of millions of devotees and preserving the dignity of the religious atmosphere.

Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh

