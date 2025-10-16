Mahakal Temple Bans Fireworks, Only One Sparkler Allowed This Diwali

The temple administration stated that on Diwali, October 20, all aartis of Lord Mahakal – the morning Bhasm Aarti, the post-Abhyang Snan aarti, the evening aarti, and the Shayan Aarti – will be performed in a special, traditional manner. Only one symbolic sparkler will be lit during each aarti. Temple Deputy Administrator Ashish Phulwadia said that lakhs of devotees visit Lord Mahakal in Ujjain on the occasion of Diwali. This arrangement has been made entirely from a security perspective. The number of devotees increases significantly during Diwali. In such a situation, a ban on fireworks is necessary to avoid any possibility of fire or accidents.