Diwali-Chhath Special Train to Run Between 17 Stations Across 3 States

Similarly, Ballia-Udhna Special, whose last trip is scheduled for October 10, will operate from Ballia every Friday until November 28. The last trip of Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special is on October 06, and it will now be run from Bandra Terminus every Monday until November 24. The third train, Gandhidham-Sealdah Special, whose last trip is scheduled for October 8, will run from Gandhidham every Wednesday until November 26.