Diwali-Chhath Special Train to Run Between 17 Stations Across 3 States

Indian Railway: Western Railway has taken a significant decision keeping in view the convenience of passengers and the festive season of Diwali and Chhath Puja. To meet the travel demand during the festivals, a special train will be run between Bandra Terminus and Badhni stations via Ratlam division on special fare.
The train, Badhni-Bandra Terminus Special, will run for 8-8 trips in both directions. It will depart from Bandra Terminus every Saturday at 09:30 and will reach Badhni the next day at 22:15. This train will stop at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Bayana, Idgah Agra, Tundla, Etawah, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Badshahnagar, Gonda, and Balrampur stations in both directions. It will have Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.
Western Railway is re-extending the operational period of three pairs of special trains passing through Ratlam division: Udhna-Ballia Special, Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special, and Gandhidham-Sealdah Special. Udhna-Ballia Special, whose last trip is on October 09, will now run from Udhna every Thursday until November 27.
Similarly, Ballia-Udhna Special, whose last trip is scheduled for October 10, will operate from Ballia every Friday until November 28. The last trip of Bandra Terminus-Barauni Special is on October 06, and it will now be run from Bandra Terminus every Monday until November 24. The third train, Gandhidham-Sealdah Special, whose last trip is scheduled for October 8, will run from Gandhidham every Wednesday until November 26.
Due to the proposed upgradation work at Veerangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Railway Station in the Jhansi division of North Central Railway from November 25 to January 8, some trains passing through Ratlam division of Western Railway and originating from Ratlam division will be affected.
Mumbai Central-Katihar Special will run via Prayagraj Chheoki – Manikpur – Katni Murwara – Bina route from November 29 to January 03. Udhna-Subedarganj Special will run via Itarsi – Satna – Manikpur – Prayagraj route from November 25 to January 06. Subedarganj-Udhna Special will run via Prayagraj – Manikpur – Satna – Itarsi route from December 01 to January 05. Ahmedabad-Darbhanga Special will run via Guna – Gwalior – Etawah – Kanpur Central route from November 28 to January 02. Darbhanga-Ahmedabad Special will run via Kanpur Central – Etawah – Gwalior – Guna route from December 01 to January 05. Bareilly-Indore Express will run via Gwalior – Guna – Bina route from November 26 to January 07.
