Mahakal Temple Bans Special Darshan for Mahant and Priests Following Dispute

A meeting of the temple management committee was held on Saturday evening regarding the procession of Baba Mahakal, which takes place in Kartik Agahan. The committee has taken a significant decision based on the report presented by a three-member committee formed to investigate the dispute between the Mahant of Rinmukteshwar and the priest Mahesh Sharma of Mahavir Nath in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on October 22. As per the committee's decision, both will not be able to enter the temple via the special route for 15 days and will also be barred from entering the sanctum sanctorum to perform puja. They will only be able to have darshan like regular devotees. With this decision by the temple committee, the dispute is considered to be resolved.