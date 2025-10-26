Mahakal Temple Bans Special Darshan for Mahant and Priests Following Dispute

Mahakal Temple (Photo Source- Patrika)
Mahakal Temple: A meeting of the management committee of the Mahakal Temple, located in Ujjain, the religious capital of Madhya Pradesh, was held on Saturday evening. Preparations for the Kartik Agahan procession were discussed in the meeting. Following this, based on the report of the dispute between a Mahant and a priest in the sanctum sanctorum three days prior, the administration has banned both from special darshan for 15 days.
A meeting of the temple management committee was held on Saturday evening regarding the procession of Baba Mahakal, which takes place in Kartik Agahan. The committee has taken a significant decision based on the report presented by a three-member committee formed to investigate the dispute between the Mahant of Rinmukteshwar and the priest Mahesh Sharma of Mahavir Nath in the temple's sanctum sanctorum on October 22. As per the committee's decision, both will not be able to enter the temple via the special route for 15 days and will also be barred from entering the sanctum sanctorum to perform puja. They will only be able to have darshan like regular devotees. With this decision by the temple committee, the dispute is considered to be resolved.
Actually, on the morning of October 22, महंत Mahavir Nath, along with Sant Shankar Nath from Gorakhpur, went to visit the Mahakal Temple. Here, upon seeing the fenta (headgear) on the महंत's head, priest Sharma stopped him. The dispute, which began over this matter, escalated, and both clashed inside the sanctum sanctorum. Sensing the situation escalating, Administrator Pratham Kaushik ordered an investigation by forming a 3-member committee, and action was taken in this matter after its report was submitted. It is worth noting that the temple's reputation was reportedly affected by the dispute between the two.
Collector Roshan Singh stated that the procession of Baba Mahakal for the Kartik-Agahan month is commencing today, October 27. A meeting of the temple management committee was held regarding the arrangements and security for the procession. Responsibilities have been assigned to all departments in the meeting. Notably, the Mahakal Band, participating in the procession for the first time, will be the main centre of attraction. On November 3, Harihar Milan will take place along with the procession, during which permitted fireworks will be allowed.
- October 27: First procession of Kartik month
- November 3: Second procession of Kartik month
- November 3, 11 PM: Hari Har Milan procession
- November 10: First procession of Agahan month
- November 17: Royal procession of Kartik Agahan month
