MP Police to Meditate on December 21st, Over 50,000 Personnel to Participate

MP Police Meditation: A new experiment is being conducted to 'include sensitivity' and 'mental peace' in the working style of the police. To keep police personnel free from stress, police in all districts of the state will meditate together on December 21, on the occasion of 'World Meditation Day'. On the occasion of December 21, 'World Meditation Day', more than 50,000 jawans and officers will meditate together online from 8 PM to 8:30 PM in all police stations, battalions, and police offices of the state. Due to the pressure of field duty and distance from family, police personnel fall prey to mental illnesses.