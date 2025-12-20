MP Police to Meditate on December 21st, Over 50,000 Personnel to Participate

MP Police Meditation: A new experiment is being conducted to 'include sensitivity' and 'mental peace' in the working style of the police. To keep police personnel free from stress, police in all districts of the state will meditate together on December 21, on the occasion of 'World Meditation Day'. On the occasion of December 21, 'World Meditation Day', more than 50,000 jawans and officers will meditate together online from 8 PM to 8:30 PM in all police stations, battalions, and police offices of the state. Due to the pressure of field duty and distance from family, police personnel fall prey to mental illnesses.
The department believes that this 20-minute collective silence is not only a wish for world peace but also a powerful medium to calm the inner turmoil of the jawans. This will improve the image of the police and provide relief from stress. This is becoming a means of happiness for the Madhya Pradesh Police.
To give police personnel moments of peace, a special 'Meditation Room' will be set up in every police station of the state.
Sunday Special 'Half an Hour'
From January-February, a mandatory 30-minute meditation session will be organised every Sunday at 10 AM. Jawans will be able to participate in this session from wherever they are posted.
So far, 80 trainers have been prepared, and 36 trainers are going for training this month. Soon, this number will be increased to 500 to 1000, so that a 'Meditation Master' is available in every unit.
This meditation process is completely simple and secular, so that police personnel from every society and class can easily adopt it.
