UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: 7994 Posts Announced in UP, Know Application Process, Syllabus, and Important Dates

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025 (Image Source: Freepik)
UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of a total of 7994 posts of Revenue Lekhpal. Online registration for this recruitment process will begin on December 29, 2025, while the last date to apply has been set as January 28, 2026.
Candidates will also be given an opportunity to make corrections in their application, for which amendments can be made until February 4, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.
The most important condition to participate in this recruitment process is PET 2025. Only those candidates who have participated in PET 2025 will be able to apply for the main examination. The commission will shortlist candidates for the main examination based on the PET score. Candidates scoring zero or less will be considered ineligible.
For the post of Lekhpal, it is necessary for the candidate to have passed 12th (Intermediate) from any recognised board. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is set at 18 years and the maximum at 40 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules. Educational qualification and reservation-related certificates as of January 28, 2026, will be valid.
Out of the total 7994 posts, vacancies have been reserved for different categories. The details of posts under horizontal reservation are as follows:
The application fee for candidates of all categories has been kept at only Rs 25. This can be paid through online mode or SBI e-challan. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary under Level-3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.
The main examination for Lekhpal recruitment will be of 100 marks, with 100 objective (MCQ) questions. The time allotted for the exam will be 2 hours. There will also be negative marking. The syllabus for the written examination will include General Hindi, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Rural Society and Development, Indian Constitution, Geography, Economy, Computer, and special information related to Uttar Pradesh.
Candidates must ensure that they possess all the necessary educational qualifications and reservation-related certificates by January 28, 2026.
Candidates will be selected based on the written examination. The commission will use a normalization formula to prepare the merit list.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending