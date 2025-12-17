17 December 2025,

Wednesday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

IPL Auction 2026

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: 7994 Posts Announced in UP, Know Application Process, Syllabus, and Important Dates

There is great news for the youth preparing for government jobs in UPSSSC. The commission has released the official notification for recruitment to a total of 7994 posts. Let's know the important information related to this recruitment.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 17, 2025

UPSSC Lekhpal Recruitment 2025

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025 (Image Source: Freepik)

UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of a total of 7994 posts of Revenue Lekhpal. Online registration for this recruitment process will begin on December 29, 2025, while the last date to apply has been set as January 28, 2026.

Candidates will also be given an opportunity to make corrections in their application, for which amendments can be made until February 4, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the commission, upsssc.gov.in.

PET 2025 Score is Mandatory

The most important condition to participate in this recruitment process is PET 2025. Only those candidates who have participated in PET 2025 will be able to apply for the main examination. The commission will shortlist candidates for the main examination based on the PET score. Candidates scoring zero or less will be considered ineligible.

Eligibility and Age Limit

For the post of Lekhpal, it is necessary for the candidate to have passed 12th (Intermediate) from any recognised board. Regarding the age limit, the minimum age is set at 18 years and the maximum at 40 years. Candidates from reserved categories will be given relaxation in the maximum age limit as per government rules. Educational qualification and reservation-related certificates as of January 28, 2026, will be valid.

Details of Posts and Reservation

Out of the total 7994 posts, vacancies have been reserved for different categories. The details of posts under horizontal reservation are as follows:

  • Female candidates - 1592 posts
  • Ex-servicemen - 391 posts
  • Dependents of freedom fighters - 152 posts
  • Outstanding sports persons - 152 posts
  • Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) - 499 posts

Application Fee and Salary

The application fee for candidates of all categories has been kept at only Rs 25. This can be paid through online mode or SBI e-challan. Selected candidates will receive a monthly salary under Level-3, ranging from Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus

The main examination for Lekhpal recruitment will be of 100 marks, with 100 objective (MCQ) questions. The time allotted for the exam will be 2 hours. There will also be negative marking. The syllabus for the written examination will include General Hindi, Mathematics, General Knowledge, Rural Society and Development, Indian Constitution, Geography, Economy, Computer, and special information related to Uttar Pradesh.

Important Note

Candidates must ensure that they possess all the necessary educational qualifications and reservation-related certificates by January 28, 2026.

Candidates will be selected based on the written examination. The commission will use a normalization formula to prepare the merit list.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Education News

Published on:

17 Dec 2025 01:26 pm

English News / Education News / UPSSSC Lekhpal Vacancy 2025: 7994 Posts Announced in UP, Know Application Process, Syllabus, and Important Dates

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

AAI Announces Vacancies for 2025, Salary Over ₹1 Lakh, Know All Details

AAI Vacancy
Education News

Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Over 1500 Vacancies for 10th-12th Pass Students

Police Constable Recruitment 2025
Education News

UP Homeguard Recruitment: Application Deadline Nears for 45,000 Posts, 10th Pass Eligible

Education News

KPS-Magnet Scheme Attacks Public Education

Education News

DRDO Recruitment 2026: Opportunities for 10th Pass to Graduates, 764 Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

DRDO Recruitment 2026
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.