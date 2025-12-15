KPS-Magnet Scheme Attacks Public Education

Nawaz, AIDSO Bengaluru District Secretariat member, stated that the state government has taken a loan from the Asian Development Bank for KPS-Magnet schools, which includes a condition to outsource school operation-related services. He alleged that the first KPS-MAGNET SCHOOL built in Honganuru, Channapattana, was funded by the Kanva Foundation. The government is imposing skill-based education from the sixth grade instead of knowledge-based education, and the responsibility for facilities has also been shifted to the School Development and Monitoring Committee. He claimed that this entire process is a conspiracy to hand over government education to private hands.