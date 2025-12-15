KPS-Magnet Scheme Attacks Public Education

Image: Patrika
Students and parents, under the banner of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), protested on Sunday against the decision to close over 40,000 government schools in Karnataka under the Karnataka Public School (KPS)-Magnet scheme.
In this regard, a protest meeting was also organised in Gorguntepallya in the city. AIDSO reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of the KPS-Magnet school scheme.
Nawaz, AIDSO Bengaluru District Secretariat member, stated that the state government has taken a loan from the Asian Development Bank for KPS-Magnet schools, which includes a condition to outsource school operation-related services. He alleged that the first KPS-MAGNET SCHOOL built in Honganuru, Channapattana, was funded by the Kanva Foundation. The government is imposing skill-based education from the sixth grade instead of knowledge-based education, and the responsibility for facilities has also been shifted to the School Development and Monitoring Committee. He claimed that this entire process is a conspiracy to hand over government education to private hands.
Nirmala H.L. from the Gorguntepallya Citizens' Committee said that children of farmers and labourers study in government schools, not those of the rich. Despite collecting taxes, the government has failed to provide minimum quality education and is snatching public education from poor children.
Parent Bhima said that they cannot afford the fees of private schools. Another parent, Hanumanti, emotionally stated, "First, kill us by poisoning us, then dare to close our government school." Third-grade student Tanushree said that schools that have been running for years should not be closed.
