15 December 2025,

Monday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

Bhajanlal Sarkar 2 Years

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

KPS-Magnet Scheme Attacks Public Education

The children of farmers and labourers study in government schools, not those of the rich. Despite collecting taxes, the government has failed to provide minimum quality education, and public education is being snatched away from poor children.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bangalore

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 15, 2025

Image: Patrika

Students and parents, under the banner of the All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), protested on Sunday against the decision to close over 40,000 government schools in Karnataka under the Karnataka Public School (KPS)-Magnet scheme.

In this regard, a protest meeting was also organised in Gorguntepallya in the city. AIDSO reiterated its demand for the withdrawal of the KPS-Magnet school scheme.

Nawaz, AIDSO Bengaluru District Secretariat member, stated that the state government has taken a loan from the Asian Development Bank for KPS-Magnet schools, which includes a condition to outsource school operation-related services. He alleged that the first KPS-MAGNET SCHOOL built in Honganuru, Channapattana, was funded by the Kanva Foundation. The government is imposing skill-based education from the sixth grade instead of knowledge-based education, and the responsibility for facilities has also been shifted to the School Development and Monitoring Committee. He claimed that this entire process is a conspiracy to hand over government education to private hands.

Failed to Provide Minimum Quality Education

Nirmala H.L. from the Gorguntepallya Citizens' Committee said that children of farmers and labourers study in government schools, not those of the rich. Despite collecting taxes, the government has failed to provide minimum quality education and is snatching public education from poor children.

Cannot Afford Fees

Parent Bhima said that they cannot afford the fees of private schools. Another parent, Hanumanti, emotionally stated, "First, kill us by poisoning us, then dare to close our government school." Third-grade student Tanushree said that schools that have been running for years should not be closed.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

15 Dec 2025 06:05 pm

English News / Education News / KPS-Magnet Scheme Attacks Public Education

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

DRDO Recruitment 2026: Opportunities for 10th Pass to Graduates, 764 Vacancies Announced, Details Inside

DRDO Recruitment 2026
Education News

Rajasthan: Teacher Recruitment Exam to be Held in 14 Districts Instead of 41

Rajasthan third-grade teacher recruitment exam
Education News

Winter Chill Grips North India: Bihar Schools Adjust Timings, UP Closes Until December 31st

Akola School Girl Suicide Case
Education News

Rajasthan Government Partners with 'Physics Wallah' to Offer Free NEET-JEE Coaching to State School Students

Students from class 8 to 12 will learn about the education of Chartered Accountants.
Education News

₹20K Stipend, Free Lodging: GoI Announces Internship for Women

WCD Internship For Women
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.