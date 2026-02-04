AI 'Copy-Paste' Lands PhD Students in Trouble, UGC Rejects Dozens of Research Papers

The UGC has tightened its regulations regarding plagiarism in PhD theses, under which strict action will be taken if more than 10 per cent plagiarism is found. If 40 to 60 per cent plagiarism is found in a thesis, the student may be barred from submitting research for one year, while registration will be permanently cancelled for more than 60 per cent plagiarism. Content copy-pasted from AI will now also be considered plagiarism, and universities are using modern software to detect it. If discrepancies are found, students may be forced to rewrite their entire thesis.