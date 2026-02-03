Free Education in Private Schools: Application Process Begins for UP School Admissions 2026, Know the Age Limit

UP School Admission: There is good news for children from economically weaker and deprived families in UP. Now they will get an opportunity to study in private schools without fees. In fact, under the Right to Education Act (RTE), the admission process for the academic session 2026-27 is about to begin. Under this, children will be given free education on 25% of the seats in private unaided schools. The entire admission process under RTE will be completed in three phases. Applications can be submitted in the first phase from February 2 to February 16. After this, the second phase will run from February 21 to March 7. Meanwhile, the third and final phase will be between March 12 and March 25. Children will be admitted to Nursery, LKG, UKG, and Class 1 under this scheme.
After the application process is completed, schools will be allocated to children through a lottery system. The first phase lottery will be drawn on February 18. The second phase lottery will be held on March 9, and the third on March 29. Instructions will be issued by the Basic Education Officer to the concerned schools for the admission of children selected in the lottery.
The education department has made it clear that the admission of children selected in the lottery must be completed by April 11 under all circumstances. It will be mandatory for every recognised private unaided school in the state to admit at least 25% of the total seats in the initial classes under RTE.
The age of children for admission has also been determined. For Nursery, the age should be between 3 to 4 years; for LKG, 4 to 5 years; for UKG, 5 to 6 years; and for Class 1, 6 to 7 years. The age will be calculated from April 1, 2026.
Applications under RTE will be accepted only through the online medium. Parents will have to fill out the form by visiting the government portal. There are about 68,000 private schools in the state, where admissions are expected in approximately 6 lakh seats. Last year, lakhs of applications were received under this scheme, and a large number of children got the opportunity to study in private schools.
