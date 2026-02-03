Free Education in Private Schools: Application Process Begins for UP School Admissions 2026, Know the Age Limit

UP School Admission: There is good news for children from economically weaker and deprived families in UP. Now they will get an opportunity to study in private schools without fees. In fact, under the Right to Education Act (RTE), the admission process for the academic session 2026-27 is about to begin. Under this, children will be given free education on 25% of the seats in private unaided schools. The entire admission process under RTE will be completed in three phases. Applications can be submitted in the first phase from February 2 to February 16. After this, the second phase will run from February 21 to March 7. Meanwhile, the third and final phase will be between March 12 and March 25. Children will be admitted to Nursery, LKG, UKG, and Class 1 under this scheme.