3 February 2026,

Tuesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

Free Education in Private Schools: Application Process Begins for UP School Admissions 2026, Know the Age Limit

Children will be allocated to schools through a lottery system. The first phase of the lottery will be drawn on February 18.

2 min read

Lucknow

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 03, 2026

UP School Admissions 2026

UP School Admission: There is good news for children from economically weaker and deprived families in UP. Now they will get an opportunity to study in private schools without fees. In fact, under the Right to Education Act (RTE), the admission process for the academic session 2026-27 is about to begin. Under this, children will be given free education on 25% of the seats in private unaided schools. The entire admission process under RTE will be completed in three phases. Applications can be submitted in the first phase from February 2 to February 16. After this, the second phase will run from February 21 to March 7. Meanwhile, the third and final phase will be between March 12 and March 25. Children will be admitted to Nursery, LKG, UKG, and Class 1 under this scheme.

School Admission: School Selection Through Lottery

After the application process is completed, schools will be allocated to children through a lottery system. The first phase lottery will be drawn on February 18. The second phase lottery will be held on March 9, and the third on March 29. Instructions will be issued by the Basic Education Officer to the concerned schools for the admission of children selected in the lottery.

UP School Admission Dates: Admission to be Completed by April 11

The education department has made it clear that the admission of children selected in the lottery must be completed by April 11 under all circumstances. It will be mandatory for every recognised private unaided school in the state to admit at least 25% of the total seats in the initial classes under RTE.

UP School Admission Age Limit: Age Limit Also Fixed

The age of children for admission has also been determined. For Nursery, the age should be between 3 to 4 years; for LKG, 4 to 5 years; for UKG, 5 to 6 years; and for Class 1, 6 to 7 years. The age will be calculated from April 1, 2026.

UP School Admission: Application Only Online

Applications under RTE will be accepted only through the online medium. Parents will have to fill out the form by visiting the government portal. There are about 68,000 private schools in the state, where admissions are expected in approximately 6 lakh seats. Last year, lakhs of applications were received under this scheme, and a large number of children got the opportunity to study in private schools.

Share the news:

Published on:

03 Feb 2026 08:40 am

News / Education News / Free Education in Private Schools: Application Process Begins for UP School Admissions 2026, Know the Age Limit
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

RBSE Admit Card 2026: Rajasthan Board Releases 10th and 12th Admit Cards, Download from This Link

RBSE Admit Card 2026
Education News

Government Jobs 2026: Opportunity for 10th Pass to Get Government Job Without Written Exam, Good Salary Also Offered

Jobs 2026
Education News

IGNOU Admission 2026: Re-registration Deadline Extended, These Documents Required for Application

IGNOU Admission 2026
Education News

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Applications to begin from this date for two different posts under the Agnipath scheme

Agniveer Bharti 2026
Education News

Government Jobs 2026: Over 50000 Vacancies in Rajasthan, UP, MP, and Other States; See Full List

Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.