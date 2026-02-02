IGNOU Admission 2026: Re-registration Deadline Extended, These Documents Required for Application

IGNOU Last Date Extended: Good news for students studying at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). IGNOU has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session. Now, students can complete their re-registration by February 15, 2026. Earlier, the last date was set as January 31. In fact, in every session, a large number of students are unable to complete the process on time due to various reasons. Some are busy with jobs, while others face technical difficulties. In such a situation, the extension of the date has provided another opportunity to those students who were at risk of their studies being interrupted.