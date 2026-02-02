IGNOU Admission 2026: Re-registration Deadline Extended, These Documents Required for Application

IGNOU Last Date Extended: Good news for students studying at Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU). IGNOU has extended the last date for re-registration for the January 2026 academic session. Now, students can complete their re-registration by February 15, 2026. Earlier, the last date was set as January 31. In fact, in every session, a large number of students are unable to complete the process on time due to various reasons. Some are busy with jobs, while others face technical difficulties. In such a situation, the extension of the date has provided another opportunity to those students who were at risk of their studies being interrupted.
Students studying at IGNOU are required to re-register before every new semester or academic year. Failure to complete this process can lead to a delay in the next semester. Therefore, the university repeatedly advises students to apply in a timely manner. This facility is for both Indian and foreign students studying in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online programmes.
The re-registration process is entirely online. Students must apply only by visiting the official IGNOU website onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Forms submitted offline or through any other medium will not be considered valid. The same username and password that were previously provided must be used to log in to the website.
The re-registration fee for the January 2026 session has been set at Rs 300. This fee is the same for both ODL and online programmes. Payment must be made online, and the application will be considered complete only after the fee is submitted. During the application, students need to upload some important documents. These include a passport-size photograph, signature, academic certificates, experience certificates, and category certificates, if applicable. All documents must be clear and scanned.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending