31 January 2026,

Saturday

Education News

Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Applications to begin from this date for two different posts under the Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath scheme, recruitment into the army is for 4 years. After this period, 75% of the Agniveers will be released from service, while the remaining 25% may get an opportunity as permanent soldiers.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

Agniveer Bharti 2026

Agniveer Vacancy 2026: Important updates have emerged for the youth aspiring to become Agniveers in the Indian Army. Online applications for the 2026 Agniveer recruitment will now commence from February 3, 2026.

Earlier, it was indicated that registrations would begin on February 1, but the Army has now revised the date. A notice regarding this has been released on the official website. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the Army's website.

This recruitment drive will fill positions such as Agniveer General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk/Storekeeper Technical, Tradesman, Soldier Pharma, Soldier Technical Nursing Assistant, and Women Military Police. A significant change this time is that candidates will be able to apply for two different posts with a single application form.

Agniveer Bharti 2026: Educational Qualification and Age Limit

Agniveer GD: A minimum of 45% marks in 10th grade is required. Securing 33% marks in each subject is mandatory. Candidates possessing a Light Motor Vehicle driving license will be given preference for the driver post.
Agniveer Technical: Passing 12th grade with Physics, Chemistry, Maths, and English is essential. A total of 50% marks and 40% in each subject are required.
Agniveer Clerk/Storekeeper Technical: 60% marks in 12th grade from any stream are necessary. 50% in each subject and 50% in English and Maths/Accounts are also required. A typing test will be mandatory for this post.
Agniveer Tradesman (10th Pass): 10th pass with 33% marks in all subjects is required.
Agniveer Tradesman (8th Pass): Must have passed 8th grade with 33% marks in all subjects.
Women Military Police: 45% marks in 10th grade and 33% marks in each subject are required.

To be eligible for this recruitment, candidates must be between 17.5 and 21 years of age.

Agniveer Vacancy 2026: What is the Agnipath Scheme?

Under the Agnipath Scheme, recruitment into the Army is for a period of 4 years. After this tenure, 75% of Agniveers will be discharged from service, while the remaining 25% may get an opportunity to become permanent soldiers. Agniveers will receive medical insurance of approximately ₹48 lakh during their four years of service. However, they will not be entitled to gratuity. During their service, they will have access to Army hospitals and CSD canteens. Additionally, they will be granted 30 days of leave annually, while sick leave will be granted only on the advice of a doctor.

Published on:

31 Jan 2026 01:27 pm

