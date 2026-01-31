Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2026: Applications to begin from this date for two different posts under the Agnipath scheme

Under the Agnipath Scheme, recruitment into the Army is for a period of 4 years. After this tenure, 75% of Agniveers will be discharged from service, while the remaining 25% may get an opportunity to become permanent soldiers. Agniveers will receive medical insurance of approximately ₹48 lakh during their four years of service. However, they will not be entitled to gratuity. During their service, they will have access to Army hospitals and CSD canteens. Additionally, they will be granted 30 days of leave annually, while sick leave will be granted only on the advice of a doctor.