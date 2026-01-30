30 January 2026,

Friday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Education News

BSSC Inter Level exam: Vacancies increased by over 800

For this recruitment, the minimum qualification required is 12th (Intermediate) pass. For some specific posts, applicants are also required to have computer typing skills along with their Intermediate education.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 30, 2026

BSSC Inter Level Exam

BSSC Inter Level Exam: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission's (BSSC) Second Inter Level Recruitment 2023 is once again in the spotlight. This time, the number of posts has been increased, and the application dates have been extended. The commission has added 809 new posts, bringing the total number of vacancies in this recruitment to 25,311. Not only have the posts increased, but the last date for application has also been extended again. Previously, the last date for registration and fee payment was January 29, 2026, but it has now been extended to February 13, 2026. The final date for submitting the complete form has been set for February 16, 2026.

BSSC: What are the eligibility criteria for this recruitment?

Regarding the minimum eligibility for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the 12th grade (Intermediate). For certain specific posts, applicants are also required to have computer typing skills in addition to their intermediate education. Candidates will be selected in three stages. The first stage will be a preliminary written examination, followed by a main examination, and then, if necessary, a skill test will be conducted. All examinations will be conducted in online mode.

BSSC Inter Level Exam: What will be the exam pattern?

The preliminary examination will be of the objective type. It will include questions related to General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. There will be a total of 150 questions. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. The examination duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.

Application date extended multiple times

This recruitment was announced in the year 2023. Since then, the number of posts has been increased several times, and the application deadline has also been extended equally often. As a result, more than 33 lakh candidates have applied for this recruitment so far. However, many candidates are unhappy with the repeated extensions of the application dates. Students who have been waiting for the exam date for a long time have expressed that the application window is reopened every few months, which disrupts their preparation strategy and creates uncertainty.

Share the news:

Published on:

30 Jan 2026 01:11 pm

News / Education News / BSSC Inter Level exam: Vacancies increased by over 800
Story Loader

Big News

View All

Education News

Trending

Govt Job Exam: Main exam for 1014 posts to be held in March 2026, RPSC releases Assistant Engineer 2024 exam schedule

rpsc ajmer
Jaipur

BPSC Auditor Recruitment: 102 Vacancies in Bihar, Know the Salary and Eligibility Criteria

BPSC Auditor Recruitment 2026
Education News

Golden Opportunity for Unemployed Youth: Recruitment for Security Officer and Other Posts for 10th-12th Pass, Only These Documents Required

CG job, cg govt job,
Alwar

Bihar SI Vacancy 2026: Applications Open for Sub-Inspector Posts in Bihar Police; Key Details Inside

Bihar SI Recruitment 2026
Education News

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025: Check RRB NTPC UG CBT Result Directly Via This Link

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025
Education News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.