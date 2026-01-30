BSSC Inter Level exam: Vacancies increased by over 800

BSSC Inter Level Exam: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission's (BSSC) Second Inter Level Recruitment 2023 is once again in the spotlight. This time, the number of posts has been increased, and the application dates have been extended. The commission has added 809 new posts, bringing the total number of vacancies in this recruitment to 25,311. Not only have the posts increased, but the last date for application has also been extended again. Previously, the last date for registration and fee payment was January 29, 2026, but it has now been extended to February 13, 2026. The final date for submitting the complete form has been set for February 16, 2026.