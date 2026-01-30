BSSC Inter Level exam: Vacancies increased by over 800

BSSC Inter Level Exam: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission's (BSSC) Second Inter Level Recruitment 2023 is once again in the spotlight. This time, the number of posts has been increased, and the application dates have been extended. The commission has added 809 new posts, bringing the total number of vacancies in this recruitment to 25,311. Not only have the posts increased, but the last date for application has also been extended again. Previously, the last date for registration and fee payment was January 29, 2026, but it has now been extended to February 13, 2026. The final date for submitting the complete form has been set for February 16, 2026.
Regarding the minimum eligibility for this recruitment, candidates must have passed the 12th grade (Intermediate). For certain specific posts, applicants are also required to have computer typing skills in addition to their intermediate education. Candidates will be selected in three stages. The first stage will be a preliminary written examination, followed by a main examination, and then, if necessary, a skill test will be conducted. All examinations will be conducted in online mode.
The preliminary examination will be of the objective type. It will include questions related to General Studies, General Science, Mathematics, and Mental Ability. There will be a total of 150 questions. There will be a negative marking of one mark for each incorrect answer. The examination duration will be 2 hours and 15 minutes.
This recruitment was announced in the year 2023. Since then, the number of posts has been increased several times, and the application deadline has also been extended equally often. As a result, more than 33 lakh candidates have applied for this recruitment so far. However, many candidates are unhappy with the repeated extensions of the application dates. Students who have been waiting for the exam date for a long time have expressed that the application window is reopened every few months, which disrupts their preparation strategy and creates uncertainty.
Big NewsView All
Education News
Trending