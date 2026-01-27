Bihar SI Vacancy 2026: Applications Open for Sub-Inspector Posts in Bihar Police; Key Details Inside

Bihar SI Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department of the state government. The online application process for this recruitment began today, January 27, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out their forms by visiting the official website of the commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The commission has clarified that the last date for application has been set as February 27, 2026. A total of 78 posts of Sub-Inspector will be filled under this recruitment. Candidates should note that applications will only be accepted through the online mode.
For the post of Sub-Inspector, candidates must have a Graduation degree from any recognised university. The age will be calculated based on August 1, 2025. The age limit for male candidates in the General category is set between 20 and 37 years, and for females, it is between 20 and 40 years. For male and female candidates from Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, the minimum age is 20 years and the maximum age is 40 years. Reserved category candidates will be given age relaxation as per government rules.
To be selected for the Bihar Sub-Inspector recruitment, candidates will have to go through these three stages: Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, and Physical Test.
Preliminary Examination: This will consist of one paper of 200 marks, with 100 questions related to General Knowledge and Current Affairs. Candidates scoring less than 30 per cent will be declared unsuccessful for the Mains examination.
Mains Examination: Candidates who successfully clear the Preliminary Examination will appear for the Mains Examination, which will have two papers.
Physical Test: Those who pass the written examination will also need to pass physical competitions such as running, high jump, long jump, and shot put.
The minimum height for men is 165 centimetres (General and Backwards Classes), and for women, it is 155 centimetres. The minimum weight for women of all categories is set at 48 kilograms. Men will have to complete a 1.6-kilometre run in 6 minutes and 30 seconds, while women will have to run 1 kilometre in 6 minutes. Additionally, the minimum high jump for men is set at 4 feet and for women at 3 feet. The minimum long jump for men is 12 feet, and for women, it is 9 feet.
There is a provision for negative marking in the written examination. 0.2 marks will be deducted for each incorrect answer. Notably, the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the Mains Examination, while the Physical Test will be only qualifying. The application fee for this recruitment has been set at Rs 100. Candidates are advised to check the official website of the board from time to time for admit cards and other important information.
