Bihar SI Vacancy 2026: Applications Open for Sub-Inspector Posts in Bihar Police; Key Details Inside

Bihar SI Vacancy 2026: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced vacancies for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) in the Prohibition, Excise and Registration Department of the state government. The online application process for this recruitment began today, January 27, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can fill out their forms by visiting the official website of the commission, bpssc.bih.nic.in. The commission has clarified that the last date for application has been set as February 27, 2026. A total of 78 posts of Sub-Inspector will be filled under this recruitment. Candidates should note that applications will only be accepted through the online mode.