RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025: Check RRB NTPC UG CBT Result Directly Via This Link

RRB NTPC UG Result 2026: A significant update has emerged for young aspirants preparing for jobs in Indian Railways. After a long wait, the Railway Recruitment Board has declared the RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result 2025-26. Candidates who appeared for the second phase of the computer-based examination conducted for undergraduate-level posts can now check their results. The Railway Board has released these results on all its regional websites. Along with this, the merit list, scorecard, and cut-off marks have also been uploaded. The entire selection process is underway under CEN 06/2024.
To check the result, first visit the official website of your regional RRB.
On the website's homepage, search for the link related to “RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 Result / CEN 06/2024”.
Clicking on the link will open a PDF file.
Now, press Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.
Candidates who are successful in CBT 2 will have to appear for the next stages according to the post. For some posts, there will be a CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test), while for others, a Typing Skill Test (TST) will be conducted. Information about the examination city will be released about 10 days before the exam. The e-call letter will be available for download approximately 4 days before the examination. Candidates who clear all these stages will finally be called for document verification and medical tests. Only after this will the final selection be made.
This time, the results have been released in separate PDF files according to the zones, containing the roll numbers of the selected candidates. According to initial information, 1,295 candidates from the Chennai zone have been selected for the next stage. In the Ahmedabad zone, 550 candidates have been successful. 392 candidates have emerged victorious from the Bhubaneswar zone. In addition, all major Railway Recruitment Boards, including Kolkata, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Patna, Ranchi, and Prayagraj, have released their respective merit lists.
