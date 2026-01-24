RRB NTPC Vacancy 2025: Check RRB NTPC UG CBT Result Directly Via This Link

Candidates who are successful in CBT 2 will have to appear for the next stages according to the post. For some posts, there will be a CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test), while for others, a Typing Skill Test (TST) will be conducted. Information about the examination city will be released about 10 days before the exam. The e-call letter will be available for download approximately 4 days before the examination. Candidates who clear all these stages will finally be called for document verification and medical tests. Only after this will the final selection be made.