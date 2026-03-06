6 March 2026,

Friday

Alwar

Swami Vivekananda Model School Admissions Begin Today; Check the Complete Application Process

Applications for admission to Swami Vivekanand Model Schools will be accepted from March 6 to March 16, 2026.

less than 1 minute read

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

Relief has arrived for parents and students. The wait for admissions for the new academic session in Swami Vivekananda Government Model Schools has ended. The application process officially begins today, March 6. If you wish to enrol your child in these prestigious schools, ensure you submit the application form in time.

Complete Admission Schedule

Interested parents can apply from March 6 to March 16, 2026. This process is being conducted for classes 1 to 9. Please note that the last date for application has been set as March 16, after which applications received will not be considered.

Age Limit and Seats for Class 1

Strict age criteria have been set for children seeking admission to Class 1. The child's age should be more than 6 years but less than 7 years as of March 31, 2026. Admission to Class 1 will be granted for a maximum of 40 seats.

Admission Status for Other Classes

Classes 2 to 5: In addition to students already studying in these classes, admissions will be granted for any vacant seats based on the predetermined priority list.
Classes 6, 8, and 9: Direct admissions are not offered for these classes; applications will only be accepted against vacant seats.
Entrance Exam for Class 9: To gain admission to Class 9, students will have to appear for an entrance examination. Selection will be based solely on merit.
Classes 10 and 12: Admissions to these higher classes will be entirely subject to CBSE rules and guidelines.
Applications for Swami Vivekananda Model School can be submitted within the stipulated timeframe with all necessary documents (such as birth certificate, Aadhaar card, previous class mark sheet, etc.).

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Swami Vivekananda Model School Admissions Begin Today; Check the Complete Application Process

