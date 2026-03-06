Swami Vivekananda Model School Admissions Begin Today; Check the Complete Application Process

Classes 2 to 5: In addition to students already studying in these classes, admissions will be granted for any vacant seats based on the predetermined priority list.

Classes 6, 8, and 9: Direct admissions are not offered for these classes; applications will only be accepted against vacant seats.

Entrance Exam for Class 9: To gain admission to Class 9, students will have to appear for an entrance examination. Selection will be based solely on merit.

Classes 10 and 12: Admissions to these higher classes will be entirely subject to CBSE rules and guidelines.

Applications for Swami Vivekananda Model School can be submitted within the stipulated timeframe with all necessary documents (such as birth certificate, Aadhaar card, previous class mark sheet, etc.).