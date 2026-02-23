Driver Burnt Alive in Rajasthan: National Highway Echoes with Screams as Lorry Erupts into Fireball After Trailer Crash

Driver Burned Alive to Death (Photo – Patrika)
Behror (Kotputli): A horrific scene unfolded on National Highway-48 late on Sunday night, terrifying eyewitnesses. A fierce collision between a trailer and a trolley near Jainpurwas cut resulted in the trolley catching fire.
The accident was so severe that the driver, trapped in the cabin, did not get a moment to escape and was burnt alive. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Yadav.
Eyewitnesses reported that the front of the trolley was mangled upon impact, and smoke billowed from the cabin within moments. Within seconds, the fire escalated into a raging inferno. Driver Ravi Yadav was severely trapped in the cabin's wreckage.
Local residents risked their lives to attempt a rescue, but the flames were too high and intense for anyone to get close. Onlookers on the highway stood helpless as the driver cried out for help for a long time before being consumed by the flames.
Upon receiving information about the accident, police and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. Firefighters battled for a considerable time to bring the blaze under control, but by then, everything had turned to ashes. The accident caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48). Police had to use cranes to clear the several-kilometre-long jam and remove the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow.
Preliminary police investigations suggest that excessive speed and negligence are the primary causes of the accident. The police have registered a case, and Ravi's body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem. His family has been informed, leading to widespread grief.
