23 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Khatu ShyamJi Mela 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Alwar

Driver Burnt Alive in Rajasthan: National Highway Echoes with Screams as Lorry Erupts into Fireball After Trailer Crash

A trailer collided with a trolley on National Highway-48 in Behror (Kotputli), causing a fierce fire in the trolley. The driver, Ravi Yadav, was trapped in the cabin and burned alive in the accident. The incident, which occurred late at night near the Jainpurwas cut, led to a long traffic jam on the highway.

less than 1 minute read

Alwar

image

Manoj Kumar Rohilla

Feb 23, 2026

Fire

Driver Burned Alive to Death (Photo – Patrika)

Behror (Kotputli): A horrific scene unfolded on National Highway-48 late on Sunday night, terrifying eyewitnesses. A fierce collision between a trailer and a trolley near Jainpurwas cut resulted in the trolley catching fire.

The accident was so severe that the driver, trapped in the cabin, did not get a moment to escape and was burnt alive. The deceased has been identified as Ravi Yadav.

Cabin Turned Into A Cage of Iron, Driver Screamed

Eyewitnesses reported that the front of the trolley was mangled upon impact, and smoke billowed from the cabin within moments. Within seconds, the fire escalated into a raging inferno. Driver Ravi Yadav was severely trapped in the cabin's wreckage.

Local residents risked their lives to attempt a rescue, but the flames were too high and intense for anyone to get close. Onlookers on the highway stood helpless as the driver cried out for help for a long time before being consumed by the flames.

Traffic Jam for Several Kilometres

Upon receiving information about the accident, police and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the scene. Firefighters battled for a considerable time to bring the blaze under control, but by then, everything had turned to ashes. The accident caused long queues of vehicles on both sides of the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (NH-48). Police had to use cranes to clear the several-kilometre-long jam and remove the damaged vehicles to restore traffic flow.

Negligence or Speeding? Investigation Underway

Preliminary police investigations suggest that excessive speed and negligence are the primary causes of the accident. The police have registered a case, and Ravi's body has been sent to the mortuary for a post-mortem. His family has been informed, leading to widespread grief.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

23 Feb 2026 02:15 pm

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Driver Burnt Alive in Rajasthan: National Highway Echoes with Screams as Lorry Erupts into Fireball After Trailer Crash

Big News

View All

Alwar

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan: When will Namo Bharat high-speed train start in Alwar? Latest update

Alwar Namo Bharat Train
Alwar

Bhiwadi Fire Tragedy: Factory owner held in 7 deaths case, ran illegal firecracker units at 3 locations

Bhiwadi Fire Factory
Alwar

Bhiwadi Factory Inferno: Seven burnt alive, trapped workers’ screams heard from inside

Bhiwadi factory fire (2)
Alwar

Rajasthan: 7 labourers killed in fire at firecracker factory

bhiwadi fire incident
Alwar

Rajasthan Weather: Western Disturbance Approaches, Expect Rain and Storms

Rajasthan Weather, Rajasthan Weather Update, Weather Update, Storm Warning, Thunderstorm Warning, Rain Warning, 17 February Rain Warning, 18 February Rain Warning, Meteorological Department Weather Report, Meteorological Department Weather Alert, Meteorological Department Rain Alert, Western Disturbance, Western Disturbance Alert, Western Disturbance Rain Alert, राजस्थान वेदर, राजस्थान वेदर अपडेट, वेदर अपडेट, आंधी की चेतावनी, मेघगर्जन की चेतावनी, बारिश की चेतावनी, १७ फरवरी बारिश चेतावनी, १८ फरवरी बारिश चेतावनी, मौसम विभाग वेदर रिपोर्ट, मौसम विभाग वेदर अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग रेन अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ रेन अलर्ट
Alwar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.