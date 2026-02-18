Bhiwadi Fire Tragedy: Factory owner held in 7 deaths case, ran illegal firecracker units at 3 locations

Investigations revealed that the accused had been illegally manufacturing firecrackers for a long time, operating clandestine factories at three different locations. Following the horrific accident at the firecracker factory, the administration has intensified its crackdown. A factory and a warehouse have been seized in the Khushkhera area, with a large quantity of illegal explosives and firecracker material confiscated from both premises. The owner of both the factory and the warehouse has been identified as Hemant Kumar Sharma. The police have now taken factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma into custody. Factory manager Abhinandan Tiwari has also been detained and is being interrogated.