Bhiwadi Fire Tragedy: Factory owner held in 7 deaths case, ran illegal firecracker units at 3 locations

Fire at firecracker factory. (Patrika file photo)
Alwar: In a significant action concerning the tragic fire incident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the police have taken the factory owner into custody. Seven labourers had died in the accident, perishing in the blaze.
Investigations revealed that the accused had been illegally manufacturing firecrackers for a long time, operating clandestine factories at three different locations. Following the horrific accident at the firecracker factory, the administration has intensified its crackdown. A factory and a warehouse have been seized in the Khushkhera area, with a large quantity of illegal explosives and firecracker material confiscated from both premises. The owner of both the factory and the warehouse has been identified as Hemant Kumar Sharma. The police have now taken factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma into custody. Factory manager Abhinandan Tiwari has also been detained and is being interrogated.
Bhiwadi's Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Sahu, stated that illegal firecracker manufacturing was underway at three locations within the Khushkhera industrial area of Bhiwadi. The factory where the fire broke out on Monday, as well as the factory and warehouse seized on Tuesday, were leased under the name of Hemant Kumar Sharma. Firecrackers were being manufactured illegally at all these sites. The police have recovered machinery, empty raw materials, and firecracker-making components from the factory, along with a large consignment of finished illegal firecrackers from the warehouse.
Meanwhile, DNA samples of all seven victims who died in the fire that erupted with an explosion at the firecracker factory on Monday were collected at Tapukda Hospital on Tuesday. Samples were taken from the brothers of three of the deceased – Minto, Ajit, and Sujant. Relatives of the other deceased have been summoned, and their samples will be collected upon their arrival to facilitate the identification of the bodies and their handover to the families.
