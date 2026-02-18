18 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Alwar

Bhiwadi Fire Tragedy: Factory owner held in 7 deaths case, ran illegal firecracker units at 3 locations

Bhiwadi Factory Fire: In a significant action concerning the tragic fire incident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the police have taken the factory owner into custody.

2 min read

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 18, 2026

Bhiwadi Fire Factory

Fire at firecracker factory. (Patrika file photo)

Alwar: In a significant action concerning the tragic fire incident in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, the police have taken the factory owner into custody. Seven labourers had died in the accident, perishing in the blaze.

Investigations revealed that the accused had been illegally manufacturing firecrackers for a long time, operating clandestine factories at three different locations. Following the horrific accident at the firecracker factory, the administration has intensified its crackdown. A factory and a warehouse have been seized in the Khushkhera area, with a large quantity of illegal explosives and firecracker material confiscated from both premises. The owner of both the factory and the warehouse has been identified as Hemant Kumar Sharma. The police have now taken factory owner Hemant Kumar Sharma into custody. Factory manager Abhinandan Tiwari has also been detained and is being interrogated.

Illegal Firecracker Manufacturing at 3 Locations

Bhiwadi's Additional Superintendent of Police, Atul Sahu, stated that illegal firecracker manufacturing was underway at three locations within the Khushkhera industrial area of Bhiwadi. The factory where the fire broke out on Monday, as well as the factory and warehouse seized on Tuesday, were leased under the name of Hemant Kumar Sharma. Firecrackers were being manufactured illegally at all these sites. The police have recovered machinery, empty raw materials, and firecracker-making components from the factory, along with a large consignment of finished illegal firecrackers from the warehouse.

Meanwhile, DNA samples of all seven victims who died in the fire that erupted with an explosion at the firecracker factory on Monday were collected at Tapukda Hospital on Tuesday. Samples were taken from the brothers of three of the deceased – Minto, Ajit, and Sujant. Relatives of the other deceased have been summoned, and their samples will be collected upon their arrival to facilitate the identification of the bodies and their handover to the families.

Share the news:

Related Topics

rajasthan news

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

18 Feb 2026 09:16 am

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Bhiwadi Fire Tragedy: Factory owner held in 7 deaths case, ran illegal firecracker units at 3 locations

Big News

View All

Alwar

Rajasthan

Trending

Bhiwadi Factory Inferno: Seven burnt alive, trapped workers’ screams heard from inside

Bhiwadi factory fire (2)
Alwar

Rajasthan: 7 labourers killed in fire at firecracker factory

bhiwadi fire incident
Alwar

Rajasthan Weather: Western Disturbance Approaches, Expect Rain and Storms

Rajasthan Weather, Rajasthan Weather Update, Weather Update, Storm Warning, Thunderstorm Warning, Rain Warning, 17 February Rain Warning, 18 February Rain Warning, Meteorological Department Weather Report, Meteorological Department Weather Alert, Meteorological Department Rain Alert, Western Disturbance, Western Disturbance Alert, Western Disturbance Rain Alert, राजस्थान वेदर, राजस्थान वेदर अपडेट, वेदर अपडेट, आंधी की चेतावनी, मेघगर्जन की चेतावनी, बारिश की चेतावनी, १७ फरवरी बारिश चेतावनी, १८ फरवरी बारिश चेतावनी, मौसम विभाग वेदर रिपोर्ट, मौसम विभाग वेदर अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग रेन अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ रेन अलर्ट
Alwar

Alwar: Teacher Suicide Sparks Outrage in Rajasthan, FIR Against 7 Govt Teachers; Education Department Reacts

Teacher Suicide Case
Alwar

Rajasthan: This city to get first four-lane overbridge with underpass, traffic relief expected soon

Rajasthan Overbridge
Alwar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.