Rajasthan: 7 labourers killed in fire at firecracker factory

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a firecracker factory in the Khushkhera Karoli Industrial Area of Bhiwadi, an industrial town in Rajasthan. The blaze spread rapidly, leaving the labourers inside with little time to escape. According to preliminary information, seven bodies have been recovered so far, all of them severely burnt. Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.
According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Monday morning when the shift was being changed at the factory, and about 25 labourers were on duty. Suddenly, several explosions occurred one after another inside the factory. The fire spread throughout the entire building in the blink of an eye. A plume of black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.
According to preliminary information, 7 bodies have been recovered from the debris. The condition of the bodies is so bad that it is difficult to identify them. According to the rescue team, 2 labourers are still missing, and they are feared to be trapped in the rear part of the factory.
About 15-20 fire brigade vehicles have been called from Bhiwadi, Khairthal, Tijara, and surrounding industrial areas to douse the flames. Since the factory deals with chemicals, foam is being used along with water.
This major accident has once again exposed the safety standards in industrial areas.
