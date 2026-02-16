16 February 2026,

Monday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rajasthan Budget 2026

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Alwar

Rajasthan: 7 labourers killed in fire at firecracker factory

A horrific scene unfolded on Monday morning in the Khushkhera Karoli Industrial Area of the Khairthal-Tijara district. A devastating fire at a firecracker factory resulted in the deaths of 7 labourers.

2 min read

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 16, 2026

bhiwadi fire incident

A massive fire broke out on Monday morning at a firecracker factory in the Khushkhera Karoli Industrial Area of Bhiwadi, an industrial town in Rajasthan. The blaze spread rapidly, leaving the labourers inside with little time to escape. According to preliminary information, seven bodies have been recovered so far, all of them severely burnt. Authorities have begun an investigation into the incident.

How did the accident happen?

According to eyewitnesses, the accident occurred on Monday morning when the shift was being changed at the factory, and about 25 labourers were on duty. Suddenly, several explosions occurred one after another inside the factory. The fire spread throughout the entire building in the blink of an eye. A plume of black smoke could be seen from several kilometres away.

7 Dead, 2 Still Missing

According to preliminary information, 7 bodies have been recovered from the debris. The condition of the bodies is so bad that it is difficult to identify them. According to the rescue team, 2 labourers are still missing, and they are feared to be trapped in the rear part of the factory.

Dozens of Fire Brigade Vehicles at the Scene

About 15-20 fire brigade vehicles have been called from Bhiwadi, Khairthal, Tijara, and surrounding industrial areas to douse the flames. Since the factory deals with chemicals, foam is being used along with water.

Question: Were there adequate arrangements in the factory?

This major accident has once again exposed the safety standards in industrial areas.

  • Fire NOC: Did the factory possess a valid Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC)?
  • Exit Gates: Were there sufficient escape routes for the labourers?
  • Chemical Storage: Were flammable materials stored according to regulations? The local administration has ordered a high-level inquiry into all these points.

Share the news:

City News

Jaipur News

Jodhpur News

Alwar News

Sikar News

Kota News

Published on:

16 Feb 2026 12:43 pm

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / Rajasthan: 7 labourers killed in fire at firecracker factory

Big News

View All

Alwar

Rajasthan

Trending

Rajasthan Weather: Western Disturbance Approaches, Expect Rain and Storms

Rajasthan Weather, Rajasthan Weather Update, Weather Update, Storm Warning, Thunderstorm Warning, Rain Warning, 17 February Rain Warning, 18 February Rain Warning, Meteorological Department Weather Report, Meteorological Department Weather Alert, Meteorological Department Rain Alert, Western Disturbance, Western Disturbance Alert, Western Disturbance Rain Alert, राजस्थान वेदर, राजस्थान वेदर अपडेट, वेदर अपडेट, आंधी की चेतावनी, मेघगर्जन की चेतावनी, बारिश की चेतावनी, १७ फरवरी बारिश चेतावनी, १८ फरवरी बारिश चेतावनी, मौसम विभाग वेदर रिपोर्ट, मौसम विभाग वेदर अलर्ट, मौसम विभाग रेन अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ अलर्ट, पश्चिमी विक्षोभ रेन अलर्ट
Alwar

Alwar: Teacher Suicide Sparks Outrage in Rajasthan, FIR Against 7 Govt Teachers; Education Department Reacts

Teacher Suicide Case
Alwar

Rajasthan: This city to get first four-lane overbridge with underpass, traffic relief expected soon

Rajasthan Overbridge
Alwar

Indian Railways: Passenger train resumes in Rajasthan after six years, joy sweeps travellers; halts at these stations

Bareilly Passenger Train
Alwar

Union Budget 2026: Sariska Elevated Road May Get Rs 1200 Crore; Alwar Eyes Major Boost

Sariska Elevated Road
Alwar
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.