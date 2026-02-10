Alwar: Teacher Suicide Sparks Outrage in Rajasthan, FIR Against 7 Govt Teachers; Education Department Reacts

Deceased teacher Baddan Lal. Patrika file photo
Alwar: In the case of suicide by government teacher Baddan Lal (59) of Nirbhaypura village in Akbarpur police station area, the deceased's son has registered a case against seven government teachers at Akbarpur police station. The FIR alleges that these teachers harassed the deceased. Meanwhile, the education department has also formed a committee to investigate the matter.
The deceased's son, Chandraprakash, wrote in the FIR that his father, Baddanlal, had been severely mentally harassed by the staff of Government Secondary School Dhahlawas for a long time. Among them, former principal of Dhahlawas school, Sunita Bai, Gayatri Devi, and the current principal, AK Mishra, assigned him additional responsibilities and denied his leave requests despite his ill health.
School staff Anil Kumar Verma, Roshanlal Yadav, Pritendra Singh, and Seema Gupta also subjected his father to extreme mental and physical harassment regarding school work. Roshanlal and Pritendra Singh, in particular, used to abuse his father with casteist slurs while intoxicated. Overwhelmed by all this harassment, he ended his life.
Chandraprakash has registered a case against Principal Sunita Bai, Principal Gayatri Devi, Principal AK Mishra, Teacher Anil Kumar Verma, Roshan Lal Yadav, Pritendra Singh, and Seema Gupta.
The deceased's family refused to allow the post-mortem and staged a protest at the district hospital for two hours on Monday morning. They demanded the immediate arrest of the accused. Following this, DSP Rural Shivani Sharma arrived at the scene, pacified the family, and assured them, leading to the end of the protest.
The education department has sought a factual report on the matter. A team has been constituted for this purpose. It includes Umrain CBEO Seema Sharma, ACBEEO Umrain Sunil Kumar, and Bakhtar Pura Principal Bharat Bhushan, who will prepare the report and submit it to the Chief District Education Officer.
It is noteworthy that Senior Teacher Baddan Lal Balai had been working at Government Secondary School Dehlawas for the past 25 years. He had completed 38 years of government service. His retirement was due on June 30 this year, but he committed suicide five months prior. He also left behind a suicide note of 2000 words spread across 4 pages.
