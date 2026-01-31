31 January 2026,

Saturday

Alwar

New roadways bus stand to come up in major Rajasthan city

UIT officials have sent the file for the land proposed for the new roadways bus stand at Hanuman Circle in Alwar city to the state government.

less than 1 minute read

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 31, 2026

New roadways bus stand

The new bus stand will be built at Hanuman Circle here. (Photo: Patrika)

Alwar: UIT officials have sent the file for the proposed new roadways bus stand land at Hanuman Circle in Alwar city to the state government. It is expected that the government will approve this project in February and work will begin by March.

The government had shown the dream of a new bus stand to the public of Alwar a year ago under the budget announcement. After that, the administration assigned the responsibility of providing land to UIT. Land was identified for the bus stand at Hanuman Circle. In lieu of this land, UIT asked the roadways corporation for the land of the old bus stand, but the corporation did not agree. Eight months passed in this matter.

Roadways management agrees to pay land cost in instalments

A second proposal was put forth to the roadways corporation that if the corporation pays ₹7 crore for this land, the land would be provided. The corporation agreed to this proposal but agreed to pay the amount in instalments. UIT approved this proposal and sent it to the government. Now the government will finalise this proposal.

Work will begin by March

The matter of the new bus stand is at the state government level. It will be finalised soon after deliberation. It is believed that after receiving approval in February, work will begin by March.
-Snehal Nana, Secretary, UIT

31 Jan 2026 02:24 pm

News / Rajasthan / Alwar / New roadways bus stand to come up in major Rajasthan city
