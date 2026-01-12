Suspected Bomb-like Object Found Near House in Alwar Sparks Panic; Destroyed at Jaisamand Dam

This is the suspicious object that was destroyed in a controlled explosion.
Panic erupted in Alwar city on Monday morning when a report emerged about a suspicious object resembling a bomb being found near a house. The incident occurred in Vivekananda Nagar Sector-4 of the Aravali Vihar police station area, where locals spotted an object with a timer and immediately alerted the police. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and, for safety reasons, transported the suspicious object to the Jaisamand Dam, away from the city.
The entire area around the dam was sealed to prevent any untoward incidents. Subsequently, an anti-bomb squad team from Jaipur arrived at the location and conducted a thorough investigation of the object using modern equipment. ASI Ramesh Chand of the bomb disposal squad stated that during the investigation, it became clear that the object did not contain any explosive material.
It only had a paste and a timer attached, which made it appear like a bomb at first glance. Even after examining it from all angles, no suspicious or explosive elements were found. However, as a safety procedure, the team neutralized the object by conducting a controlled detonation, which produced a sound similar to that of a firecracker.
Following this, a collective sigh of relief was breathed. ASI Ramesh Chand clarified that it was a rumour of a bomb and there was no need for people to panic. After this incident, the police are now investigating who placed the bomb-like object there and with what intention, so that such rumours do not affect law and order in the future.
```
Big NewsView All
Alwar
Rajasthan
Trending