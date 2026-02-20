Rajasthan: When will Namo Bharat high-speed train start in Alwar? Latest update

Alwar Namo Bharat Train: People of Alwar, who dream of high-speed connectivity between Delhi and Alwar, may have to wait for another 5 years. The 'Namo Bharat' train will be operated only between Delhi and Bawal in the first phase. Alwar has been included third in this project. The people of Alwar were supposed to benefit from this train by 2026, but they have been disappointed.
To know the latest status of this project, social activist Charchit Kaushik wrote a letter to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC). In response, Executive Director General RP Kosharr stated that the first stage, the section from Delhi (Sarai Kale Khan) to Bawal, will be implemented first. Subsequent phases will involve work on the Bawal-SNB-Sotanala section, and finally, the SNB-Alwar section.
The work on the RRTS corridor was targeted to be completed in all three phases by 2026. However, the department is now talking about completing only the section up to Bawal by this year. It may take about 5 more years for the train to reach Alwar. On the other hand, leaders are showcasing dreams of high-speed trains through their speeches, which could not be fulfilled in five years and may take as much time again.
In 2018, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) approved the Rapid Rail project. It was named the Delhi-Gurugram-SNB-Alwar Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor. This corridor is to start from Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi, pass through Gurugram, Rewari, and Shahjahanpur-Neemrana-Behror, and then reach Alwar. Its total length is approximately 164 km. The distance between Delhi and Alwar is to be covered in 104-117 minutes.
Analysis of documents reveals that in July 2021, the NCR Planning Board had also divided it into three phases. At that time, too, there was talk of a feasibility study for Stage-3 (SNB to Alwar). Even after five years, in the letter dated 2026, the Alwar portion is still in the later phases. In such a situation, in the near future, the facility of Rapid Rail (Namo Bharat) will only be available up to Bawal (near the Haryana border).
Thousands of youths from Alwar are working in companies in Gurugram, Delhi, and Noida. If this project had been completed on time, they would have benefited. Additionally, tourism could have also received a significant boost. Experts say that delays in public connectivity projects are a cause for concern for the future. Therefore, the first priority of all public representatives should now be to bring this project to fruition.
