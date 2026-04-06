Rajasthan Master Plan: Cities with 50,000 Population to Get a Makeover, New Plan to Bring Major Benefits

- Systematic and planned development prevents uncontrolled sprawl. It stops development from becoming directionless and determines residential, commercial, and industrial areas in a planned manner.

- Proper land use determination will occur. It will be clear which land will be used for what purpose (homes, parks, shops, schools), eliminating uncertainty in land use.

- Better infrastructure and civic amenities will be available. Future needs such as roads, electricity, water, sewerage, health services, and education facilities can be pre-planned according to population growth.

- Traffic will improve. A network of roads, public transport, and parking plans will be part of the master plan to reduce traffic jams.

- A better living environment for the public will be developed. Green areas and parks will be created. Provisions for open spaces, parks, and green belts will be made, reducing pollution in the city.

- Safe housing will be built. Basic facilities like water drainage and waste management will be available in residential areas.

- Economic development will occur, and investor confidence will increase. Master plans provide confidence to developers and investors, leading to increased industrial and commercial activities.

- Employment opportunities will be created. Planned industrial and mixed-use areas will generate local employment opportunities in the city.

- There will be security for home buyers. Home buyers or land purchasers can easily see what construction can take place in which area, helping them avoid investing in illegal constructions or wrong properties.

- The master plan will include special regulations for the conservation of rivers, lakes, forest areas, and heritage sites.