Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam: Rs 1 Lakh Reward for Information on Cheating

Strict security arrangements have been made outside the examination centres, and candidates are being allowed entry only after thorough frisking. To prevent cheating, stringent rules were followed, with examinees having to remove their shoes, women's dupattas, and all types of jewellery at the centres. Candidates were permitted to enter the examination hall only after complete verification and matching of their identification documents. Out of the total 64 centres in the district, a maximum of 49 centres have been set up in Alwar city alone, while the remaining centres are located in Malakhera, Ramgarh, and Alwar subdivisions. Today, the examination is also being conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 11 AM to 1 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.