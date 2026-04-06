Rajasthan SI Recruitment Exam: Rs 1 Lakh Reward for Information on Cheating

Candidates standing in line for entry (Photo: Patrika)
The Rajasthan Police Sub-Inspector (SI) and Platoon Commander Recruitment Examination-2025 is being conducted today, Monday, on its second day amidst tight security arrangements. Thousands of candidates are trying their luck at 64 examination centres in Alwar district. The first day's examination held on Sunday was completely peaceful, with no cases of cheating or use of unfair means reported from any centre. In terms of statistics, 62.28 percent of candidates appeared in the first shift and 59.86 percent in the second shift on the first day.
Strict security arrangements have been made outside the examination centres, and candidates are being allowed entry only after thorough frisking. To prevent cheating, stringent rules were followed, with examinees having to remove their shoes, women's dupattas, and all types of jewellery at the centres. Candidates were permitted to enter the examination hall only after complete verification and matching of their identification documents. Out of the total 64 centres in the district, a maximum of 49 centres have been set up in Alwar city alone, while the remaining centres are located in Malakhera, Ramgarh, and Alwar subdivisions. Today, the examination is also being conducted in two shifts, with the first shift from 11 AM to 1 PM and the second shift from 3 PM to 5 PM.
The most notable aspect of this recruitment examination is the active involvement of the Special Operations Group (SOG). Learning from past experiences of paper leaks and dummy candidates, the SOG has announced a significant reward this time to curb cheating syndicates. The department has clarified that anyone providing accurate and confidential information about cheating gangs or networks of fake candidates will be rewarded with Rs 1 lakh. The identity of the informant will be kept completely secret so that people can assist the police without any fear.
A special control room has been established at the ADM (City) office in the Mini Secretariat to resolve any issues at the administrative level. Candidates can contact the helpline number 0144-2345077 in case of any dilemma or emergency. Additionally, the SOG has also released its special mobile and WhatsApp numbers for the immediate reporting of suspicious activities. Currently, the district administration and police force are fully engaged in successfully conducting the second day of the examination.
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