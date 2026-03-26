Major Upgrade: Rajgarh to Mahuwa Stretch to Become Four-Lane

Rajgarh–Mahuwa Road (Photo – Patrika)
In a significant step towards strengthening Rajasthan's road network, the PWD National Highway Wing has completed preparations to convert the 50-kilometer stretch from Rajgarh to Mahuwa into a four-lane highway. Currently, this route is two-lane, causing considerable inconvenience to travellers.
The department has allocated a budget of ₹486 crore for this crucial project and has invited tenders. Following the completion of the tender process on April 7, work orders are expected to be issued within approximately two months. This leads to the expectation that construction work on this route will commence on the ground in June or July.
The completion of this four-lane project will bring the most significant benefit to religious tourism. The distance from Mahuwa to Mehandipur Balaji will be reduced to just 15 kilometers, making it extremely convenient for devotees coming from Alwar to reach Balaji Dham. The current situation reveals that the traffic pressure between Rajgarh and Mahuwa has increased considerably over the past three years.
Due to the dilapidated condition of the road in several places and its narrow width, it is currently taking drivers about two hours to cover this short distance of 50 kilometers. The frequent accidents on this route had also become a cause for concern for local residents and the administration, leading to a long-standing demand for its conversion to a four-lane highway.
Following approval from the state government, the PWD NH prepared its Detailed Project Report (DPR), and the necessary land acquisition has also been completed. According to departmental estimates, the four-lane highway will be ready within one year of the commencement of work.
Once the road is widened, the distance from Rajgarh to Mahuwa will be coverable in just 45 minutes. This will not only save time but also reduce fuel consumption due to increased vehicle speeds. This route will also provide new strength to the commercial and social ties between Alwar and Dausa districts, and local residents will be permanently relieved from the troubles caused by the dilapidated road.
A four-lane highway will be constructed from Rajgarh to Mahuwa, for which tenders have been floated. This tender will open on April 7. It will take another one to two months for the work order to be issued – Ved Prakash Sharma, XEN, PWD NH Jaipur
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