Union Budget 2026: Sariska Elevated Road May Get Rs 1200 Crore; Alwar Eyes Major Boost

There is a perceived need for a local rail service between Alwar and Delhi, and an announcement regarding this might be made. A single train could potentially connect Alwar with other railway stations in the district, introducing a special facility. An allocation of ₹120 crore may be approved for the modernisation of the railway station. A scheme equivalent to the Ram Setu water project could be initiated. There is an ongoing dispute regarding Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajgarh and Reni, and consequently, approval for another Kendriya Vidyalaya might be granted.