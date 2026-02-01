Union Budget 2026: Sariska Elevated Road May Get Rs 1200 Crore; Alwar Eyes Major Boost

Sariska elevated road. Photo: Patrika
Alwar: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha today. Several districts of Rajasthan, including Alwar, have high expectations from the budget. It is believed that an approval of ₹1200 crore may be granted for the Sariska Tiger Reserve elevated road. Funds may also be allocated for the Ram Jal Setu Link Project (formerly ERCP-PKC), enabling work to commence in 13 districts, including Alwar.
Vinod Sharma, retired Assistant Conservator of Forests at Sariska, stated that the proposal for the elevated road has been with the Centre for a considerable time and may receive approval. A proposal for a Biological Park has also been submitted to the Centre for clearance. This project requires ₹158 crore. A provision may be made in the budget for the operation of EV buses in Sariska. Sariska may also get an Eco-Sensitive Zone, though this is contingent on the CTH draft.
There is a perceived need for a local rail service between Alwar and Delhi, and an announcement regarding this might be made. A single train could potentially connect Alwar with other railway stations in the district, introducing a special facility. An allocation of ₹120 crore may be approved for the modernisation of the railway station. A scheme equivalent to the Ram Setu water project could be initiated. There is an ongoing dispute regarding Kendriya Vidyalayas in Rajgarh and Reni, and consequently, approval for another Kendriya Vidyalaya might be granted.
With the formation of Khairthal-Tijara and Kotputli-Behror as new districts, industrial areas from Alwar have been relocated. As a result, Alwar district no longer has industrial areas. The Union Budget is expected to include provisions for developing new industrial areas in Alwar district to establish large industries, thereby increasing employment opportunities. Furthermore, traders have also requested that Alwar be excluded from the NCR, as rising pollution in Delhi leads to the closure of industries in Alwar.
Funds may also be allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana to connect main roads with village roads. Announcements could be made regarding the construction of water structures, an increase in the amount for labourers under the G Ram Ji Yojana, and an agricultural college. The district currently lacks an engineering college, and an announcement for its establishment is anticipated. Additionally, there has been a long-standing demand for a Greenfield airport.
Big NewsView All
Alwar
Rajasthan
Trending