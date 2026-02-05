Rajasthan: This city to get first four-lane overbridge with underpass, traffic relief expected soon

Work underway on the four-lane overbridge. Photo: Patrika
Alwar: The shape of the under-construction overbridge at Hasan Khan Mewat Nagar Double Phatak in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has begun to take form. After the completion of pillar work, casting work has now started at the site.
This will be Alwar city’s first four-lane bridge. An underpass is also being built beneath it to facilitate the movement of smaller vehicles. The project is being constructed at a cost of ₹62 lakh.
Construction of the overbridge at Hasan Khan Mewat Nagar Double Phatak in Alwar city has been underway for the past two years. The project is being carried out under the supervision of the Public Works Department (PWD). It is expected that city residents will be able to use the overbridge later this year.
More than 15,000 vehicles pass through this railway crossing every day. Vehicle drivers coming to the city from Bhiwadi road, as well as people from areas near the crossing, also pass through here. More than 30 trains pass through here every day. In such a situation, traffic jams often occur here. However, with the construction of the four-lane overbridge, lakhs of people will get relief.
An underpass will also be built under the four-lane overbridge. This will be the first bridge in Alwar with an underpass beneath it. The underpass will be for small vehicles and the bridge will be for large vehicles.
