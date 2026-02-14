Rajasthan Weather: Western Disturbance Approaches, Expect Rain and Storms

According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of the Western Disturbance, strong winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour may blow in the state on February 17, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some places. There will be no significant change in the minimum temperature in the next 24 hours, while it may gradually increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next three days. The weather remained dry in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.0 degrees Celsius in Barmer and the minimum temperature was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur.