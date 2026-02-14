Rajasthan Weather: Western Disturbance Approaches, Expect Rain and Storms

Rajasthan weath alert (AI created representative image)
Alwar: There are signs of a change in the weather in the state once again. According to the Meteorological Department, a Western Disturbance will become active next week, with a possibility of light rain. It may rain in some places on February 17 and 18.
In Alwar, light clouds led to a feeling of cold in the mornings and evenings. The sun was strong during the day, but the effect of a light, cold wind persisted. During this period, the wind speed was around 5 kilometres per hour. The maximum temperature recorded was 24.5 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was 10.4 degrees Celsius.
According to the Meteorological Department, due to the effect of the Western Disturbance, strong winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour may blow in the state on February 17, with the possibility of thunderstorms in some places. There will be no significant change in the minimum temperature in the next 24 hours, while it may gradually increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in the next three days. The weather remained dry in Rajasthan in the last 24 hours. The maximum temperature was recorded at 33.0 degrees Celsius in Barmer and the minimum temperature was 4.5 degrees Celsius in Fatehpur.
Meanwhile, most parts of Marwar experienced complete relief from the cold during the day. The effect of cold was felt only late at night and in the morning. Due to the strong sun, the day temperature in Jodhpur reached close to 31 degrees, making the sunshine feel intense. According to the Meteorological Department, there is no significant possibility of a drop in temperature now. The day and night temperatures will increase further in the coming days.
Due to about fifty per cent humidity in the air in the morning, there was a cold effect of cold. However, the effect of cold reduced after nine in the morning. Due to the bright sunshine, it was difficult to stand in the sun after 12 noon. The mercury reached 13.8 degrees by afternoon. With a difference of 17 degrees between the day and night temperatures, the cold was completely absent during the day. The evenings were also pleasant.
