5 March 2026,

Thursday

Agniveer Bharti: Agniveer Vayu Recruitment, Age Limit Revised

A piece of great relief for the youth preparing for Agniveer Vayu recruitment. The Indian Air Force has extended the maximum age limit by one year, increasing it from 21 to 22 years.

less than 1 minute read

Jodhpur

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 05, 2026

IAF Agniveer Vayu Intake 2025 Notification

Agniveer Air Force Recruitment: There is significant relief for the youth in the Indian Air Force's Agniveer Vayu recruitment. The Air Force has decided to give a one-year relaxation in the maximum age limit, providing an opportunity for candidates. Earlier, the maximum age limit was set at 21 years, but now youths up to 22 years of age can apply for this recruitment. This decision will greatly benefit those youths who were unable to apply earlier due to the age limit.

Abhishek Katoch, Commanding Officer of the Air Force Selection Centre located in Jodhpur, stated that the online application process for Agniveer Vayu recruitment has been reopened from March 3. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official portal. The last date for application has been set as March 10. Therefore, candidates are advised to apply in a timely manner.

The change in the age limit has been communicated through a recently issued corrigendum. According to the new rules, candidates whose date of birth falls between January 1, 2005, and July 1, 2009, can now apply. Both these dates will be considered valid. This change will provide an opportunity for a larger number of youths to participate in the recruitment process.

The Agniveer Vayu recruitment offers an opportunity for youths to serve the country. The selection process includes stages such as a written examination, physical fitness test, and medical examination. Candidates who successfully clear all these stages are appointed as Agniveers in the Air Force.

05 Mar 2026 12:21 pm

