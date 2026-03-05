Agniveer Bharti: Agniveer Vayu Recruitment, Age Limit Revised

Agniveer Air Force Recruitment: There is significant relief for the youth in the Indian Air Force's Agniveer Vayu recruitment. The Air Force has decided to give a one-year relaxation in the maximum age limit, providing an opportunity for candidates. Earlier, the maximum age limit was set at 21 years, but now youths up to 22 years of age can apply for this recruitment. This decision will greatly benefit those youths who were unable to apply earlier due to the age limit.