India's Job Market Sees Shift: Tier-2 Cities Challenge Metros, Report Indicates Reverse Migration

A significant part of the report warns that technology alone will not secure the future. 'Talent' will make the real difference. According to the report, India's rise is not solely due to its large workforce, but because of the strategic capability and adaptability that the talent here brings to every sector. We are witnessing a transformation where India is no longer just a support base for global operations; it has now become a hub for innovation, leadership, and high-value addition. With the rapid expansion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs), India's workforce is now playing a decisive role in how companies worldwide formulate their strategies, develop solutions, and compete globally.