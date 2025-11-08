Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Rajasthan: Recruitment for 15,000 posts in Medical Department, Applications Open for 7759 Teacher Posts

Application started for 7759 posts of teachers The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will recruit for 7759 posts of Level-1 and Level-2 teachers.

Alwar

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 08, 2025

Teaching (Image: Patrika)

Application started for 7759 posts of teachers Applications have begun for 7759 posts of teachers for Level-1 and Level-2 recruitment by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board. According to the notification issued by the board, this includes 5636 posts in Level-1 and 2123 posts in Level-2. Online applications started on Friday. The last date for application is December 6.

After this, the recruitment examination will be held from January 17 to 21. Level-1 includes 5000 posts for general education and 636 posts for Sanskrit education. The provision of 50 percent reservation for women in teacher recruitment Level-1 has not been implemented, and only 30 percent has been given, which has caused dissatisfaction among the candidates. Female candidates have demanded the implementation of the 50 percent reservation provision.

Recruitment for 15,000 posts in the Medical Department

There is good news for educated unemployed youth. A new recruitment process for more than 15,000 posts in the Medical and Health Department will begin soon. These posts include various categories such as Rehabilitation Worker, Sector Health Supervisor, and Pharma Assistant.

