Free Bus Travel for Rajasthan Patwari Exam Candidates

A control room has been set up at the ADM City Office (Room No. 122), Alwar Mini Secretariat, for the conduct of the Patwari examination. The telephone number is 0144-2345077. The control room will operate from 9:30 am to 6 pm on 15 and 16 August and from 6:30 am on 17 August until the examination material is deposited at the main post office. Entry to the centre will be closed one hour before the commencement of the examination.