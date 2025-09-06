Free Bus Travel for Rajasthan Patwari Exam Candidates

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur, has completed preparations for the Patwari recruitment competitive examination. To facilitate examinees, the Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) has made special arrangements. The corporation will provide free travel to examinees from 12 am on 15 August to 12 am on 19 August.
The examination will be held on 17 August in two shifts. The first shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. A total of 6,76,009 candidates are registered for this examination across the state. In Alwar district, 26,642 candidates will take the examination. 46 examination centres have been set up in the district, including 14 government and 32 private schools.
A control room has been set up at the ADM City Office (Room No. 122), Alwar Mini Secretariat, for the conduct of the Patwari examination. The telephone number is 0144-2345077. The control room will operate from 9:30 am to 6 pm on 15 and 16 August and from 6:30 am on 17 August until the examination material is deposited at the main post office. Entry to the centre will be closed one hour before the commencement of the examination.
Strict security arrangements have been made in Alwar district to ensure a peaceful and cheat-free examination. Police personnel will be deployed at the examination centres. In addition, 8 vigilance teams and 32 co-ordination teams have been deployed. This examination is extremely important for lakhs of young people who have been preparing for a long time. The administration has appealed to the examinees to reach the examination centre well in advance and stay away from any rumours.